Islamabad, Pakistan on Thursday told the US that it will provide foolproof security to its visiting delegation ahead of the talks with Iran for a possible peaceful end to the West Asia conflict. Pak promises foolproof security to visiting US delegation for talks in Islamabad

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was talking to US Chargé d'affaires Natalie Baker, who called on him to discuss the preparation for the upcoming talks.

Pakistan is set to host in-person talks between the US and Iran after a two-week ceasefire was announced between the two countries, bringing a pause to the hostilities which broke out on February 28.

According to a statement by the Interior Ministry on X, Naqvi and Baker discussed in detail about the preparation of the talks.

The minister stated that the US Vice President JD Vance, US Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner were "our special guests".

"A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security to all foreign guests in every respect," the minister was quoted as saying.

The US envoy appreciated Pakistan's diplomatic role during the meeting.

In a related development, a 30-member advance team from the US has already arrived in Islamabad to review security arrangements.

A hotel located within the Red Zone was also reserved for the delegations and vacated on government instructions, with heightened security deployed in and around the premises, sources told Dawn.

The newspaper reported that a series of meetings has also been held in the twin cities on Wednesday to review security arrangements and devise strategies for the coming days.

The sources further said that the Red Zone would remain completely sealed during the stay of the delegates in the capital. Some entry points to the capital will also be closed, said the sources.

VVIP protocol under the Blue Book will be extended to the delegations during their movement, stay and meetings, as per sources.

The Red Zone houses several key buildings, hotels, foreign missions and official residences of key figures.

All state-run rescue departments and hospitals have been put on high alert. They have been asked to remain on standby and ensure the availability of staff and essential supplies, the sources added.

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