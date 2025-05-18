A car bomb exploded near the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, resulting in the death of one person, Mayon Ron DeHarte confirmed. A police department spokesperson said that the explosion was an ‘intentional act of violence’. Law enforcement investigate a vehicle after an explosion on Saturday, May 17, 2025 in Palm Springs, Calif. (AP)

Authorities confirmed that the explosion took place around 11 AM local time on North Indian Canyon Drive near East Tachevah Drive. Lt. William Hutchinson said police is investigating the incident as an ‘act of terrorism’. ABC News, citing law enforcement sources and the facility, said at least five people were injured in the explosion.

"It has been identified as a bomb that was either in or near the car," DeHarte said. The Federal Bureau of Investigation in Los Angeles said in a social media post that it was investigating the explosion with bomb technicians deployed to the scene.

Here are 10 key points on the situation in Palm Springs

Explosion Details: A car bomb detonated at 10:52 a.m. PDT outside the American Reproductive Centers on 1199 North Indian Canyon Drive, causing a “massive boom” that shattered windows and was felt miles away.

Casualties: At least one person was killed, with unconfirmed reports of injuries. Graphic images showed human remains, but the victim’s identity is undisclosed, per the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Clinic Damage: The fertility clinic, specializing in IVF but not abortions, sustained severe structural damage, though its IVF lab and stored embryos were reportedly spared.

Terrorism Investigation: The FBI and ATF are investigating the blast as a possible terrorist act, with Mayor Jeffrey Bernstein confirming the device was a bomb. No group has claimed responsibility.

Police Response: Palm Springs police, led by Lt. William Hutchinson, secured the area, closing North Indian Canyon Drive and urging residents to avoid it. Firefighters assisted.

Motive Uncertainty: No motive is confirmed. Authorities are exploring whether the clinic was targeted due to misperceptions about providing abortions or other ideological factors, but no evidence supports specific claims.

Clinic Profile: Established in 2006, the American Reproductive Centers offers fertility treatments and promotes LGBTQ+ family-building, which some X users speculate may have drawn attention, though unverified, per The Palm Springs Post.

Community Impact: The explosion shocked residents, with local businesses reporting blown-out windows.

Investigative Challenges: The car’s role as the bomb’s origin is confirmed, but the suspect and motive remain unclear, complicating the probe, per KFI AM 640 and LA Times.

American Reproductive Centers is “Coachella Valley’s first and only full-service fertility center and IVF lab,” led by board-certified physician Maher A. Abdallah, according to its website.