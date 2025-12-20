Pam Bondi, Kash Patel face resign calls after Epstein files release; ‘lack of transparency’

Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing resignation calls following widespread criticism of her handling of the Justice Department’s release of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Attorney General Pam Bondi receives a call for resignation from AOC amid Epstein file release drama. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo(REUTERS)

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) calls the recent “complete” release of the Epstein Files by the DOJ a cover-up that protects powerful interests and undermines public trust.

AOC’s statement on social media set the tone for renewed scrutiny, saying “Bondi should resign tonight” and accusing her of defending “rapists and pedophiles” due to ties to wealth and influence.

AOC demands accountability

In a statement on X, AOC called out Bondi, saying the unfolding dispute is “far from over” and that “everyone involved will have to answer for this.” She singled out Bondi and FBI director Kash Patel.

Before the release of the Epstein files on December 19, Senators Jeff Merkley and Ben Ray Luján had threatened to block Senate nominations until detailed briefings on Epstein file compliance were delivered, the Guardian reported on Tuesday, December 16.

Both Senators said in a statement that “There can be no business as usual until justice is delivered for the victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s horrific crimes.”

They called out Bondi on skipping the briefings that the lawmakers from both sides demanded about clarification of the contents of the Epstein file and any new evidence.

“The Trump administration’s lack of transparency about its plans to release the Epstein files signals it is gearing up to disregard the law we led the fight in the Senate to pass, which overwhelmingly passed both chambers of Congress,” Merkley and Luján said.

The Epstein files

On December 19, 2025, the DOJ released a significant tranche of materials related to Jeffrey Epstein that include court records, photos, call logs and other documents under the transparency law.

However, many of the released files were heavily redacted, with entire sections blanked out for privacy or ongoing investigation reasons. Lawmakers are calling the release an incomplete one.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche explained in a statement that protected information, such as victim identities, required extensive redaction, and the department plans to release “several hundred thousand documents today … and then over the next couple of weeks I expect several hundred thousand more.”