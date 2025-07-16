Paranormal investigator touring with Annabelle doll dies, cause unknown

A paranormal investigator named Dan Rivera who was touring with the famous Annabelle doll, which is allegedly haunted, died over the weekend, according to the organisation which conducts the tour. Dan Rivera is survived by his wife, Sarah, and four children.(Instagram/@dan_rivera_nespr)

Dan Rivera, 54, who was a lead investigator with the New England Society for Psychic Research, died on Sunday, July 13, 2025 unexpectedly. He had also served in the US army, reported Evening Sun.

Rivera died while he was on the popular "Devils on the Run Tour" and was one of its leading faces. He died in Pennsylvania’s Gettysburg town. The tour featured the allegedly haunted Annabelle doll, the Evening Sun report said.

The cause of Rivera’s death is not known yet and can only be ascertained after the autopsy, which could take months, the report added citing Adams County Coroner Francis Dutrow. His office added that the death did not look suspicious and that Rivera was found alone in the room.

At around 8 pm on Sunday, medical personnel were called to the hotel where Rivera was staying in Adams County following a report of CPR being performed on a male matching Rivera's age, according to the archives from the Adams County dispatch scanner.

Tour was sold out

The show in Gettysburg where Rivera last participated was completely sold out, according to the organisers. Over 1,200 tickets of the show were sold over three days from July 11 to July 13. The show was hosted by ‘Ghostly Images of Gettysburg Tours’ at the Soldiers National Orphanage in Gettysburg.

"I want you guys to have a good time," Rivera said while hosting the last tour, the Evening Sun report said.

Rivera played a huge role in the tour’s success and the global attention it received, including making several TikTok videos. The tour also sparked outrage among people because of the inclusion of the Annabelle doll and its history.

Rivera is survived by his wife, Sarah, and four children, reported New York Post.

In the hours that followed the announcement of Rivera's death on Monday evening, an outpouring of tributes and memorials to Rivera began to pop up across the paranormal community, remembering Rivera for his passion for sharing the paranormal and as a caring husband, father and friend.