Parts of Appalachian Trail closed due to rapidly spreading wildfire, warnings issued to I-40 drivers

Parts of the Appalachian Trail have been closed due to a rapidly spreading wildfire. It has also prompted warnings for Interstate 40 drivers travelling Saturday through the North Carolina mountains.

“For public and firefighter safety, the Appalachian Trail is closed from Interstate 40 to Max Patch,” said the forest officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearly 12,000 rugged acres to the north of I-40 in northern Haywood County have been burnt by the Black Bear Fire, said North Carolina Forest Service officials on Facebook on Friday.

“For public and firefighter safety, the Appalachian Trail is closed from Interstate 40 to Max Patch,” said the forest officials.

The smoke could cause “sharply reduced visibility” on I-40 between the Harmon Den exit and the Tennessee line, said National Weather Service meteorologists.

Additionally, the fire has closed down Cold Springs Brown Gap roads as well, reported officials.

In a 5 a.m. alert, meteorologists from the NWS office in Greer, South Carolina, said smoke from the fire was expected to fill part of the Pigeon River Gorge.

“Be on the lookout for slow or stopped traffic in poor visibility due to the smoke, particularly around the tunnel west of the Harmon Den exit,” said the alert.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Consider postponing your trip if you can, or take an alternate route to avoid the area near the fire along Interstate 40.”

The North Carolina Air Quality Forecast Center has issued Code Orange and Code Red air quality alerts for southwestern North Carolina due to the spreading of fire.

Strong winds also are expected late Monday into Wednesday across those regions, including the Charlotte area, with heavy rainfall (above 55%) possibly most of Tuesday.

The fire started on November 16 as a result of a traffic accident on I-40 near the NC/TN border.

Watch the space for more updates.