Pastor Greg Locke's son Evan Locke dies: Cause of death revealed; 5 things to know
Pastor Greg Locke, founder of Global Vision Bible Church in Lebanon, Tennessee, announced the death of his son, Evan Roberts Locke.
Pastor Greg Locke, founder of Global Vision Bible Church in Lebanon, Tennessee, announced the death of his son, Evan Roberts Locke. He noted that he'd received the news just a few hours back and put out a heartfelt post on X.
Greg Locke's son, Evan Locke: Cause of death
Locke, 49, revealed that his son had passed away due to an overdose. As per the pastor, his son's struggles with addiction were long-drawn and public. He noted that this battle had raged for a few years, and added that Evan's heart had stopped due to an overdose and he could not be revived.
“Today, words fail us. It’s been a long, hard battle the last few years. In times like this, the sacrifices and the struggles don’t even matter. A few hours ago we received the most earth-shattering news that our 20 year old son, Evan Roberts Locke, could not be revived after his heart stopped due to an overdose,” Locke said.
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He added “His struggle was very public. It was used as a warning to many, a punchline to the haters but an overall reminder that even in our deepest pain, the grace of Jesus will sustain us. I’ll address the church family with arrangement details this Sunday. Please respect our privacy. He has 5 heartbroken siblings and a world of people that helped him along his journey.”{{/usCountry}}
He added “His struggle was very public. It was used as a warning to many, a punchline to the haters but an overall reminder that even in our deepest pain, the grace of Jesus will sustain us. I’ll address the church family with arrangement details this Sunday. Please respect our privacy. He has 5 heartbroken siblings and a world of people that helped him along his journey.”{{/usCountry}}
Several people shared condolences in the comments. “I am so very sorry for your loss. I am praying for you and your family that the Lord will comfort and guide you thru this heart breaking time,” one wrote. Another added “I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending my prayers for you and your family.” Yet another said “Pastor our heart breaks for you and we know the Lord will comfort you through it is such a strong fight to break free from our prayers go out to you all.”
Evan Locke: 5 things to know
- Locke noted that his son, Evan Roberts Locke, had died at the age of 20.
- As per reports, Evan Locke was born in 2005, and was 7 pounds, nine ounces and nineteen inches long at that time, a message on Baptist Board reads.
- Evan had siblings and step-siblings, as Greg Locke was first married to Melissa Briggs and then to Taisha Locke.
- Locke noted that Evan's struggle with addiction was very public and served as a warning to many.
- Locke's house was shot up at one time, in 2024, and though Evan was not home, one of his siblings was, prompting Locke to speak about the safety of his kids. He had said “one of the bullets cut through the headboard of our youngest daughter’s bed and lodged in her pillow.” Locke had added God protected him and his family “in unimaginable and supernatural ways.”
Locke himself has been in the center of controversies due to conservative practices including burning books.