Tennessee explosion before and after: Harrowing photos reveal aftermath of explosive plant blast that killed 16

The massive blast at a munitions factory in Bucksnort, Tennessee, last Friday has left 16 people dead. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said that “it's safe” to assume that all the 16 people missing in the aftermath of the blast are deceased, according to BBC. A satellite image shows after explosion closer view of blast site accurate energetic systems facility, in Humphreys County, Tennessee.(via REUTERS)

The number of missing persons was believed to be 18 earlier, but two individuals were found to be not present at the site when the blast occurred and have been located.

The blast site was around 56 miles south-west of Nashville. The plant belonged to the Accurate Energetic Systems (AES), which used the facility for the production and testing of explosives used for military and civilian purposes.

Tennessee explosion: What to know?

The damage from the blast is extensive, with pictures showing the entire area, including the factory's infrastructure, reduced to ashes. Some people took to X to post images showing the extent of the blast. One user shared a before-and-after picture of the site, revealing the harrowing aftermath of the explosion.The factory was located in a clearing among the woods.

Company owning the factory and its work

According to its website, AES was established in 1980. It describes its scope of work in these words:

“We specialize in the development, manufacture, handling and storage of a diverse array of energetic products and explosives for military, aerospace and commercial demolition markets.”

The website also informs that the facility in Bucksnort was spread over 1,300 acres and had eight specialized production buildings. The facility also contained a quality lab to analyse the products manufactured.

However, the pictures that have emerged after the blast suggest that the entire complex has been obliterated. Local media outlet WSMV 4 uploaded drone footage from the aftermath of the blast on its website, and it shows an area that has been completely flattened.

FAQs:

1. When did the devastating blast take place?

The blast took place on October 10 at around 7:45 AM local time.

2. How many people are believed to be dead?

There were 16 people who were believed to have been within the factory when the blast took place. They are all presumed dead, and agencies are trying to collect DNA evidence from the site.

3. Which company owned the manufacturing plant?

The plant was owned by Accurate Energetic Systems, which specialized in the “development, manufacture, handling and storage of a diverse array of energetic products and explosives for military, aerospace and commercial demolition markets.”