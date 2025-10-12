Zohran Mamdani faces wrath of angry protestor at Foley Square in NYC Park, blasted as ‘anti-Semite’ | Watch

Zohran Mamdani, the socialist candidate for mayor, was forced to depart downtown Manhattan on Friday after a furious demonstrator called him a “antisemite” and insisted that he condemn Sharia rule and Hezbollah. Zohran Mamdani, a socialist mayoral candidate, was confronted by a demonstrator in Manhattan, who accused him of antisemitism and demanded he renounce Sharia law. (AP)

Security took the candidate to his vehicle after the dispute concluded with a brief shoving match between the demonstrator and one of Mamdani's employees.

Zohran Mamdani blasted as ‘Antisemite’

The footage of the incident shows the protester following Mamdani from Foley Square, yelling "Antisemite! Denounce Sharia law! Denounce Hezbollah! You can't do it!"

According to the New York Post, the demonstrator was also seen waving what looked like a Trump flag.

When the demonstrator approached Mamdani's car too closely, a staff member pushed him away. After a moment of confrontation, another supporter assisted in removing the staffer from the scene.

Public lawyer Jumaane Williams, who was close to the scene but did not participate in the altercation, offered commentary on the event, stressing the significance of permitting free expression, especially for demonstrators who hold different opinions.

Mamdani's anti-Israel remarks

The demonstrator was incensed with Mamdani's remarks regarding the second anniversary of the October 7 terror attack by Hamas. Mamdani charged that the US was participating in the "genocidal war" in Gaza, which he described as being waged by the Israeli government.

He further charged that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel were using apartheid against the Palestinian people.

Democrats and Republicans have lambasted Mamdani for using the phrase “globalize the intifada” in the past. He has recently clarified his views, highlighting his opposition to antisemitism and support for Israel.

The clash took place shortly after Mamdani supported Letitia James, the state attorney general of New York, against federal allegations of mortgage fraud. "This is a blatant miscarriage of justice," Mamdani said, referring to the charges as politically driven.

Calling it a “shameless act of political retribution”, he went on to say that Trump ought to be held accountable for his real estate dealings.