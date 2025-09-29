‘He is going to have problems’: Trump threatens Mamdani over NYC funds after Adams' exit

US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to hold funds for New York City if Democrat Zohran Mamdani wins the race to become the city’s mayor. Ever since Mamdani won the Democratic primary, Trump and many other Republicans have attacked him. (File Photo)

He said that Mamdani “will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party.”

This comes after the city’s current mayor, Eric Adams, abandoned his re-election campaign on Sunday after a year of political turmoil and scandals.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Self proclaimed New York City Communist, Zohran Mamdani, who is running for Mayor, will prove to be one of the best things to ever happen to our great Republican Party. He is going to have problems with Washington like no Mayor in the history of our once great City.”

While threatening to hold federal funding for the country’s largest city, the President said, “Remember, he needs the money from me, as President, in order to fulfill all of his FAKE Communist promises. He won’t be getting any of it, so what’s the point of voting for him? This ideology has failed, always, for thousands of years. It will fail again, and that’s guaranteed!”

Trump’s repeated attacks on Mamdani

Ever since Mamdani won the Democratic primary, the US President and many other Republicans have attacked him.

Earlier this year, Trump called Mamdani “a total nut job” and warned he would intervene in New York City if the Democrat wins the election.

He has also made repeated false claims that Mamdani is in the US illegally. “A lot of people are saying he’s here illegally. We’re going to look at everything,” he reportedly said.

While responding to the President’s deportation threats over opposing federal immigration enforcement, Mamdani said that Trump’s statements were an “attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows”.

Why Eric Adams ended re-election campaign

In a video posted on social media, Eric Adams spoke about his tenure as mayor. However, he said that his corruption case has left many voters in the city uncertain about him.

“Despite all we’ve achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign,” he said. Adams refused to endorse any other candidate in the race.