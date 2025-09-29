White House says Gaza peace deal 'very close', Trump to speak with Qatar

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House has said it is ‘very close’ to achieving a peace deal for Gaza. US president Donald Trump is expected to speak with Qatar regarding a peace deal in Gaza "very soon", said the White House(REUTERS)

As per a Reuters report, the White House has added that Trump will speak to Qatar, a key US ally and mediator between Israel and Hamas regarding the peace deal.

'We hope that both sides will agree to the deal," the White House added further.

Trump-Netanyahu to meet on Monday

Trump will be hosting Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday. This marks Netanyahu's fourth visit to the United States since Trump assumed office as POTUS.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump took to Truth Social and stated that there is a chance for "greatness in the Middle east."

“We have a real chance for GREATNESS IN THE MIDDLE EAST. ALL ARE ON BOARD FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL, FIRST TIME EVER. WE WILL GET IT DONE!!!" said Trump, not elaborating further.

The meeting with Trump also follows Netanyahu's defiant speech at the UN General Assembly, where he stated that Israel will "finish the job" in Gaza and ensure Hamas is gone.

Israel and the US are under great international pressure to end the war in Gaza. Netanyahu's UN speech was also boycotted by many diplomats who staged a walkout during his address.

Several Western allies, such as France, Canada, Australia and the UK, announced their formal recognition of Palestine as a state as part of a renewed call for a two-state solution and an end to hostilities.

In their meeting today, Trump is expected to push the Gaza deal proposed by the US, which is a 21-point plan focusing on the release of hostages, possible Palestinian recognition and the future of the war-torn strip.