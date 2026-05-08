Pat Caputo cause of death: What happened to the Detroit reporter? Details on cancer battle

Pat Caputo, long-time reporter from Detroit, Michigan, has passed away at the age of 67 after years of battling cancer. Caputo's death was confirmed by his family on social media. However, a cause of death was not announced. Pat Caputo, longtime Metro Detroit journalist, has passed away. (Pat Caputo on Instagram)

However, Caputo had revealed in January this year that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He had described the diagnosis as "basically a death sentence." He did not reveal then if his diagnosis was recent or if he had been dealing with pancreatic cancer for a while then.

A post shared on the X account on Caputo read: “Today May 7th we lost Pat to cancer. Pat was surrounded by his family. Thank you for all your support. The Caputo family.”