Paterson, NJ fire update: Explosion reported as scrap yard blaze erupts in Bunker Hill; videos surface

A fire broke out in a scrap yard in Paterson’s Bunker Hill area on Tuesday. Residents took to social media to report a possible explosion and shared videos of smoke rising from the yard.

What we know about the fire

Scrap yard fire in Paterson, New Jersey. (UnSplash)

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A two-alarm fire broke out at a scrap yard on Wait Street in Paterson’s Bunker Hill area, New Jersey. According to Fire Watch Incidents And Emergency Alerts, firefighters battling heavy flames that were confined to the exterior of the yard and did not involve any buildings. Multiple water sources and deck guns were deployed as crews worked to contain the blaze, with ladder pipes also being set up.

Paterson Councilwoman Paula Alford shared photos and videos of the blaze on Facebook, writing, "Please say a prayer for our city firefighters as they are on the scene and in a current active yard fire in the Bunker Hill area."

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Possible explosion reported

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{{^usCountry}} Several residents reported hearing what they believed was an explosion as the fire broke out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several residents reported hearing what they believed was an explosion as the fire broke out. {{/usCountry}}

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One resident wrote on Facebook, “Explosion and plenty of smoke in the Paterson/Prospect Park border. Hope everyone is safe!!”

Another added, "Scrap yard fire in Paterson NJ. Smoke from the blaze can be seen from several surrounding municipalities."

A third resident reported on Reddit, "It was an explosion at United Scrap in Bunker Hill. I work behind it. Our whole building shook and it was a loud explosion."

One more witness wrote, "I just had to go to the mechanic in Paterson, and I saw huge clouds of black smoke not too far from where I was."

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The cause of the fire has not been determined. It was also not immediately clear whether anyone was injured. Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident.