Paterson, NJ fire update: Explosion reported as scrap yard blaze erupts in Bunker Hill; videos surface

A fire broke out in a scrap yard in Paterson’s Bunker Hill area on Tuesday. Residents took to social media to report a possible explosion and shared videos of smoke rising from the yard.
What we know about the fire
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A two-alarm fire broke out at a scrap yard on Wait Street in Paterson’s Bunker Hill area, New Jersey. According to Fire Watch Incidents And Emergency Alerts, firefighters battling heavy flames that were confined to the exterior of the yard and did not involve any buildings. Multiple water sources and deck guns were deployed as crews worked to contain the blaze, with ladder pipes also being set up.
Paterson Councilwoman Paula Alford shared photos and videos of the blaze on Facebook, writing, "Please say a prayer for our city firefighters as they are on the scene and in a current active yard fire in the Bunker Hill area."
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.