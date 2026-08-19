Patrick Clancy's outing with new wife in NYC: Is Rachel Danis looking stressed?

Patrick Clancy, the ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy, appeared stressed in New York City alongside his new wife, Rachel Danis, as Lindsay confronts murder charges in Massachusetts for allegedly killing their three children, as per TMZ.

Patrick Clancy, alongside Rachel Danis, shows visible stress in NYC during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial. (AP Photo)

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The couple was spotted at a Manhattan apartment around 8 PM on Thursday, during a recess in Lindsay's murder trial. According to TMZ, an eyewitness reported that Patrick and Rachel were seen using their phones intermittently for approximately 30 minutes, and they seemed noticeably anxious while conversing with each other.

In an exclusive TMZ picture of the couple, Patrick was seen picking phone calls and walking in circles while engaged with his device. On the other hand, Rachel mostly stayed on the couch, conversing and making her own phone calls.

Deep Dive What is the background of Rachel Danis, Patrick Clancy's new wife? Rachel Danis is a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility expert. She has openly shared her experiences with fertility and has been involved in philanthropic efforts, including the Heard Foundation, which honors the memory of Patrick's children. How did Patrick Clancy's life change after the deaths of his children? After the tragic loss of his children, Patrick Clancy divorced Lindsay Clancy, moved to New York City, and eventually remarried Rachel Danis. He has focused on honoring his children's memory through initiatives like the Heard Foundation. Why is Rachel Danis's involvement in the Elagolix trial raising concerns? There are concerns regarding Rachel Danis's trial with Elagolix because its side effects, including mood changes and suicidal ideation, overlap with symptoms Lindsay Clancy exhibited. However, there is no evidence that Lindsay or her children were exposed to the drug.

Also Read: Who is Susan Clancy? Lindsay Clancy’s former mother-in-law drops chilling admission, ‘She was begging for…’

Who is Patrick Clancy's new wife? All we know about Rachel Danis

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{{^usCountry}} Patrick is residing in New York with his second wife, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility expert, as per PEOPLE. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patrick is residing in New York with his second wife, a reproductive endocrinologist and infertility expert, as per PEOPLE. {{/usCountry}}

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“Patrick Clancy has suffered one of the worst tragedies that anyone could ever suffer. How that guy is not an emotional basketcase is beyond me, and he is trying hard to move on with his life. As the court is aware, they’re divorced, he’s remarried, he has a family,” Lindsay’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, stated in court.

The couple got married in Central Park in April 2026.

The ceremony was intimate, attended by close friends and family, as reported by a friend who was present at the couple's wedding.

Rachel Danis appears on Fertility Forward podcast

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Danis has openly discussed her own experiences with fertility. In September 2024, she appeared on the Fertility Forward podcast. “I remember when I first froze my eggs, I felt like, I mean, even sometimes still, I feel like this black sheep. I think for women, it’s just really hard,” she said. “We have so much pressure to balance career and personal growth, but like we’re riddled with this fertility stuff.”

Danis is currently engaged in various fundraising and charitable activities that Patrick has initiated following the tragic loss of his children, particularly The Heard Foundation, which he established alongside his sisters Erin and Laura in 2024.

“Born from profound loss and bound by love, the Heard Foundation was founded in memory of Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy,” states the charity’s website.

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Danis accompanied Patrick when he came back to Duxbury in June 2025 to participate in the group's inaugural significant project — constructing a playground close to his old residence.