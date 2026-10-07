Patrick Clancy's $6,550 NYC condo listing emerges as Lindsay Clancy's murder case faces possible retrial

Patrick Clancy and his wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, are putting their New York City apartment up for rent following the end of Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial in Massachusetts.

Patrick Clancy is renting his New York condo as Lindsay Clancy’s murder case remains unresolved after her mistrial.. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (REUTERS)

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The one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo on Manhattan’s Upper East Side is listed for $6,550 a month and is expected to be available from December 11, according to property records reported by TMZ.

Patrick moved to New York after the deaths of his three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, in January 2023.

He later divorced Lindsay and married Danis earlier this year. The couple recently revealed they are expecting their first child together. The move comes as Lindsay’s case remains unresolved after her first trial ended without a verdict.

Also Read: Lindsay Clancy case update: Patrick Clancy's deleted Reddit posts reveal her alarming struggles before children’s deaths

Patrick Clancy’s NYC home listed for rent

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{{^usCountry}} The apartment is more than 700 square feet and includes air conditioning, a dishwasher and laundry facilities inside the unit. The building also has a fitness center and allows cats and dogs, according to TMZ. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The apartment is more than 700 square feet and includes air conditioning, a dishwasher and laundry facilities inside the unit. The building also has a fitness center and allows cats and dogs, according to TMZ. {{/usCountry}}

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Patrick and Danis have lived in the apartment while starting their life together in New York. Their relationship became public during Lindsay’s trial, when Patrick spent weeks in Massachusetts and testified about his family and the events surrounding the deaths of his children.

The couple married in April 2026 and later shared news of their pregnancy during an interview with 60 Minutes. They have not publicly said where they plan to live next, but the rental listing suggests they are preparing for a change in their living arrangements.

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Patrick has also continued speaking publicly about his children and the case. After the trial ended in a mistrial, he said the loss of Cora, Dawson and Callan is something he will live with for the rest of his life.

Also Read: Where is Lindsay Clancy now and what is her legal status? All we know ahead of killer mom's court appearance

What’s next for Lindsay Clancy’s murder case?

Lindsay’s six-week murder trial ended in September after jurors failed to reach a unanimous decision. Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on September 4.

The case took another turn last week when Sullivan rejected Clancy’s request to be found not guilty without another trial. Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, argued that prosecutors had not presented enough evidence to prove that Clancy was criminally responsible for the deaths.

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The judge disagreed and he ruled that prosecutors had presented enough evidence for a reasonable jury to consider a guilty verdict, meaning the murder case can continue.

Clancy’s defense is now challenging the possibility of a retrial. Prosecutors have not made a final decision on whether they will try her again.

A hearing is scheduled for November 2, when the court is expected to address the next steps in the case. The defense has said a new trial could not begin before June 2027.