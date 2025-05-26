PBKS vs MI livestream details: When and where to watch today's IPL match in US

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday, May 26. The match will take place at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The 69th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.(ANI )

Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, have 16 points. Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, have 17 points, but if PBKS loses today's match, the team might fall on the third of fourth position and which could lead them into the Eliminator round.

Today's match is very important for both the teams, as they are hoping to finish top two, and get two chances to reach the final.

MI team squad: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Ryan Rickelton, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Corbin Bosch, Raghu Sharma

PKBS team squad: Nehal Wadhera, Harnoor Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Prabhsimran Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Praveen Dubey, Priyansh Arya, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aaron Hardie, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Kuldeep Sen, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Mitchell Owen, Kyle Jamieson

Match Info:

Teams: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Date: Monday, May 26, 2025

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, Rajasthan

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

How to watch the PBKS vs MI match in US

• Willow TV – the official broadcaster for IPL in the United States

• Sling TV – includes Willow as part of its sports package

• YuppTV – also streams IPL matches live

Jaipur will experience a sunny day today, where temperature will be around 97°F (36°C) when the match begins and may drop to about 90°F (32°C) by the end. The sky will be clear and there are no sign of rainfall.