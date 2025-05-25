KKR vs SRH: When and where to watch today's IPL match in US

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off in the 68th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League. The game will take place on Sunday, May 25, at 7.30 PM (IST) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Although both the teams are already out of the tournament. In today's IPL match KKR will face off SRH, however both the teams are out of the season now.(PTI)

KKR are currently sitting in seventh place on the points table, with five wins, six losses, and two games that ended without a result. Under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane, their recent run has been a bit of a mixed bag — one win, one defeat, a no-result, and one match abandoned due to rain.

The 58th match of IPL that was between KKR and RCB was called off due to rain without even toss at the the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 17.

SRH, on the other hand, are in eighth place and are coming off two straight wins against LSG and RCB. In last match, SRH beat RCB by 42 runs , the match happened at Ekana stadium in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Match details

Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 7:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM ET / 7:00 AM PT

How to watch the KKR vs SRH match in US

• Willow TV – the official broadcaster for IPL in the United States

• Sling TV – includes Willow as part of its sports package

• YuppTV – also streams IPL matches live

Weather report

The weather in Delhi will be hot and humid, and no signs of rainfall as per accuweather. The traffic advisory has been issued, as no heavy vehicle or bus will be allowed from Daryaganj to Bahadur Shah Zafar marg and Guru Nanak Chowk to Aasf Ali Road.