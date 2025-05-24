Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
IPL 2025: When and where to watch PBKS vs DC? US live streaming and channel details

ByHT News Desk
May 24, 2025 04:59 PM IST

PBKS take on DC in an IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 24. How to watch in the US?

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play against Delhi Capitals (DC) today in an IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The match begins at 7:30 PM IST, which is 10:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) and 7:00 AM Pacific Time (PT) for viewers in the United States.

This game is especially important for PBKS, who have already made their spot in the playoffs. (ANI)
This game is especially important for PBKS, who have already made their spot in the playoffs. A win today could push them into the top two positions on the points table. This would give them an extra chance to reach the final, as the top two teams get a second opportunity if they lose their first playoff match.

For Delhi Capitals, the situation is different. They are already out of the competition, with no chance of reaching the playoffs. Still, they’ll want to end their season on a strong note. Beating a top team like PBKS would give their fans something to cheer about and could disrupt PBKS’s playoff plans.

How to watch in the US

Cricket fans in the US can catch the match live on the following platforms:

• Willow TV – the official broadcaster for IPL in the United States

• Sling TV – includes Willow as part of its sports package

• YuppTV – also streams IPL matches live

Travel restriction in Jaipur

With a large crowd expected at the stadium, Jaipur police have announced traffic restrictions near the venue. Spectators are advised to leave early and plan their journey in advance.

