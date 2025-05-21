Search Search
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Where to watch IPL in the US without breaking the law | Details here

ByHT News Desk
May 21, 2025 09:39 PM IST

No matter where you live—whether it’s the Eastern, Central, or Mountain time zones—you can stream all the matches legally, safely, and in high quality.

Cricket lovers in the United States don’t have to miss a single ball of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. No matter where you live—whether it’s the Eastern, Central, or Mountain time zones—you can stream all the matches legally, safely, and in high quality.

These app offers live matches, highlights, expert analysis, and ball-by-ball score updates.(REUTERS)
Cricbuzz App – The Official Broadcaster

The official streaming rights for IPL 2025 in the US belong to the Cricbuzz app. Fans can download it on Android or iOS phones, tablets, or use the Cricbuzz website on a computer. The app offers live matches, highlights, expert analysis, and ball-by-ball score updates. Cricbuzz gives users a secure and virus-free experience, while also supporting the sport and its players.

Also Read: IPL 2025: When and where to watch in US, UK, Canada and Dubai? Live telecast and streaming details

Other Ways to Watch the IPL in the US

Apart from Cricbuzz, there are several other legal streaming options:

• Sling TV: One of the most affordable options. Its Dashkin Flex Pack costs just $10/month and includes Willow along with 14 other Indian channels. The Desi Binge Plus plan at $15 per month adds on-demand shows too.

• Fubo TV: Offers Willow through the Zee Family add-on at $11.99 per month. A base plan is required, starting at $84.99 per month.

• DirecTV: Offers Willow via its Sports Pack, priced at $14.99 per month, plus a base package starting at $86.99 per month. A five-day free trial is available.

• VPN + JioHotstar: Fans can also use a VPN like ExpressVPN or NordVPN to stream IPL matches for free on India-based JioHotstar. VPNs usually cost around $13/month.

Whichever method you choose, watching IPL legally ensures a smooth and safe experience—without the risk of pop-ups or harmful links. It also supports the cricket community and keeps you close to all the action.

