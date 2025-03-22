IPL 2025: When and where to watch in US, UK, Canada and Dubai? Live telecast and streaming details

More than a fortnight has passed since India claimed the Champions Trophy crown in Dubai, but they are still smarting from it with Men in Blue Captain Rohit Sharma and his men slipped into the iconic white jacket after decoding ‘Black Caps’ New Zealand. Teams of all IPL teams pose for a photograph with trophy ahead of the 2025 edition in Mumbai. (IPL)(HT_PRINT)

Now, with the CHAMPIONS aura the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is back, and it promises another electrifying season. The 18th edition of the tournament kicks off on March 22 and runs until May 25, 2025, with a total of 74 matches scheduled across multiple venues in India.

68,000-strong Eden will witness a clash between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the heart of City of Joy.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the action live from US, UK, Canada, or Dubai

IPL 2025 opening ceremony

📅 Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

⏰ Time:

Ceremony Start: 6:00 PM IST

Match Start: 8:00 PM IST

📍 Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Fans will get Jawdropping performances, Bollywood Glamour and International stars blazing up on the stage. Despite the line-up being tightly sealed, past ceremonies have seen pastestes as Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman and Pitbull!

How to Watch IPL 2025 Live in the US, UK, Canada & Dubai

United States

📺 TV Channel: Willow TV

💻 Streaming: Willow TV App, ESPN+ (expected)

🕒 Timings:

Opening Ceremony: 8:30 AM EDT

Match Start: 10:30 AM EDT

Cricket lovers in the US can watch every match on Willow TV. If you prefer streaming, the Willow TV app or ESPN+ (subject to confirmation) will have you covered.

United Kingdom

📺 TV Channel: Sky Sports Cricket

💻 Streaming: Sky Go, NOW TV

🕒 Timings:

Opening Ceremony: 12:30 PM GMT

Match Start: 2:30 PM GMT

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of IPL 2025 in the UK. You can also stream matches via Sky Go. Non-subscribers can opt for a NOW TV day pass to catch the action.

Canada

📺 TV Channel: Willow TV

💻 Streaming: Willow TV App

🕒 Timings:

Opening Ceremony: 8:30 AM EDT

Match Start: 10:30 AM EDT

Canadian fans can tune in to Willow TV via their cable provider or use the Willow TV app for live streaming.

Dubai & UAE

📺 TV Channel: CricLife Max

💻 Streaming: STARZPLAY, Noon

🕒 Timings:

Evening Matches: 6:00 PM UAE time

Afternoon Matches: 2:00 PM UAE time

IPL 2025 matches will be available live in Dubai on CricLife Max and the STARZPLAY app. The e-commerce platform Noon will also be streaming the matches.