IPL Opening Ceremony 2025 Live Updates: Inclement weather a big hurdle but Bollywood celebs gear up for grand show

IPL Opening Ceremony 2025 Live Updates: The Indian Premier League, throughout its near two decades of existence, has been closely tied to the glitz and glamour that the Indian entertainment industry always promises. From superstar celebrity owners to the biggest names in Bollywood in regular attendance, the IPL has always been synonymous with star power and the extra colour that it has been able to provide to this T20 league. In some ways, there is no IPL without this connect to cricket-crazed India's other obsession. And in any season, this is never truer than in the grand opening ceremony for every IPL season, where star names light up the night right before the players prepare to do the same in the season curtain raiser.

This year, it will be the Mecca of Indian cricket, Eden Gardens in Kolkata, that acts as host for the opening match and the ceremony that precedes it. With defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders kicking things off in their title defence up against Royal Challengers Bangalore, with arguably cricket’s biggest superstar Virat Kohli present, the opening ceremony will set the tone.

Eden Gardens will open its gates early for this grand celebration on its hallowed turf, with the opening ceremony set to begin at 6 PM on Saturday, 22 March, and through to the first toss of the tournament an hour later.

But of course, all the eyes and ears will be on who the superstars are that will perform for this Kolkata crowd, and for the millions of eyes watching from all over the country. It’s a true who’s-who of the Indian entertainment industry on show, headlined by one of the pre-eminent musical artists of the country in Shreya Ghoshal, an A-list Bollywood megastar Disha Patani, and one of the faces of desi hip-hop and most popular Punjabi rappers in Karan Aujla. These are the three artists and performers who have already been confirmed to be performing in Kolkata.

Of course, they would be more than enough to get the tournament off to an electric start, but there are still some names that fans and those in the know are speculating could make an appearance at Eden Gardens. Which, don’t forget, is the home ground of the team owned by the biggest name in Indian cinema, perhaps ever, in Shah Rukh Khan. Not to be done just yet, there have also been whisperings of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, two more Bollywood superstars, performing as well.

And finally, just to bring in a touch of the IPL’s global appeal, there has even been a hint that American band OneRepublic have been approached for a potential performance, having dropped their hit ‘Tell Me’ in collaboration with Aujla in the last month to bridge that gap, with a music video which starred Disha Patani.

Whatever the case, there is no question that it is going to be a spectacular start to the IPL tournament, and that is even before a coin is flipped or a ball is bowled.