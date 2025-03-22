‘He can actually make or break…': Not Virat Kohli, but this batter touted to change RCB's fortunes in IPL 2025

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has picked Rajat Patidar as the player to watch out for in the mega IPL 2025 season opener between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Patidar, who joined RCB in 2021 and was re-signed as a replacement player in 2022, has been elevated to the captaincy role in the team. The stylish batter now has a big responsibility on his shoulders to win the coveted IPL trophy, which has been eluded from RCB since the tournament's inception. They reached the final thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016 but failed to get over the line. RCB have assembled a well-balanced unit for IPL 2025.(PTI)

RCB assembled a well-balanced squad in the mega auction after retaining just three players from last season: Virat Kohli, Patidar, and Yash Dayal.

Chopra shared his assessment of the IPL 2025 opener and said Patidar is the one who can make or break the season of RCB.

"Firstly, I would say Rajat Patidar, as to how he plays. Phil Salt is returning home in a way as he garnered a lot of attention here only and then got a lot of money. KKR couldn't retain him and RCB took him. He likes this ground. Rajat Patidar the batter, you need to keep your eyes on him as he can actually make or break this RCB season," he said.

The 31-year-old showed his batting prowess against spin last season when he dominated the middle overs with his six-hitting ability. He scored 395 runs last season at an astonishing strike rate of 177.13, which included five half-centuries.

“Virat Kohli is there for sure, but…”

Chopra further talked about RCB batting line-up where he said Kohli is going to be crucial for them once again but it will be Patidar who will be the player to watch out for.

"He will have to play spin well. Virat Kohli is there for sure, but then there is Liam Livingstone on one side and Phil Salt at the top. It seems like Jacob Bethell might play because he was practicing a lot. So Rajat Patidar is the player to watch out for," Chopra elaborated.

Meanwhile, the rain is expected to play the spoilsport in the season's opener on Saturday. The IMD has warned of unstable weather conditions across West Bengal, driven by a trough extending from central Odisha to Vidarbha and a wind confluence over eastern India, compounded by an anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels.