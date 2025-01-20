'Peacemaker' Trump highlights what his proudest legacy will be

In Donald Trump’s inaugural speech after being sworn-in as the 47th President of the United States, the ongoing peace efforts, ceasefire, and hostage-prisoner exchange between Israel and Gaza found a mention. In his speech, Trump said that his “proudest” legacy would be that of a “peacemaker and a unifier” Donald Trump said that he wants to be a "peacemaker" and a "unifier" during his upcoming term as US' 47th President. (AP)

“My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and a unifier,” he said.

“That’s what I want to be - a peacemaker and a unifier. I am pleased to say that as of yesterday, one day before I assumed office, the hostages in the middle east are coming back home to their families,” he said. This was followed by a roaring standing ovation, including by outgoing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on planet Earth inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world,” he added.

Preceding his “proudest legacy” declaration, Donald Trump hinted that the US will now try and not get into wars. “Like in 2017, we will again build the strongest military the world has ever seen. We will measure our success not only by the battles we win but also by the wars we end and perhaps most importantly by the wars we never get into,” he said.

Gaza Ceasefire

After a 15-month long devastating war, the ceasefire in Gaza finally took effect on January 19. In the first phase of the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, the Palestinian militant group released the first three Israeli hostages: Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher – all women. In exchange, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

The first phase of Gaza ceasefire will last for six weeks before the second phase kicks in following further negotiations.