Jan 03, 2026
Penn Station stabbing update: First details on suspect emerge; police at Harold Square in Manhattan

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Updated on: Jan 03, 2026 05:42 am IST

A stabbing near Penn Station, in Midtown Manhattan, on Friday left one person seriously injured. Police said that the 28-year-old victim was stabbed at 34th Street and Seventh Avenue just after 4 PM local time.

NYPD officers stand guard in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations, Wednesday(AP)
NYPD officers stand guard in Times Square during New Year's Eve celebrations, Wednesday(AP)

As per officials, the victim sustained stab wounds to both arms and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. Neither the victim nor the suspect has been identified yet.

First details on suspect

Authorities said that the suspect was described as wearing all black. The attack stemmed from a clash with the suspect, The New York Post reported, citing sources. It was not immediately clear what sparked the fight, or if the two men knew each other.

This comes months after a man was fatally stabbed during a confrontation on the subway. Back in April, a 38-year-old Brooklyn resident, John Sheldon, was attacked aboard a southbound No. 5 train and later collapsed on the platform at the Brooklyn Bridge–City Hall/Chambers Street station.

According to police, the incident began with a dispute between Sheldon and another rider after the suspect accidentally stepped on Sheldon's shoe. The argument escalated, and witnesses reported that Sheldon became confrontational and used an anti-gay slur toward the other man. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Sheldon in the torso.

Investigators say the suspect exited the train at the station, but Sheldon followed him onto the platform, where he was stabbed a second time. The entire sequence was captured on surveillance cameras both inside the train and on the platform.

Sheldon was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was later pronounced dead. The attacker was described as a man in his 30s with a black beard, seen wearing a black hoodie and jeans, a black baseball cap, and black Beats headphones.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Follow Us On