Pennsylvania measles outbreak: Jefferson County woman dies as cases surge to 676; key details here

A 40-year-old woman has succumbed to complications from measles in Pennsylvania, representing the third measles-related death in the state this year, as the US faces its most significant resurgence of this highly contagious illness in 35 years.

Pennsylvania reported its third measles-related death this year, involving a 40-year-old woman from Jefferson County. (REUTERS)

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The woman, who resided in Jefferson County, passed away on Saturday, according to county Coroner Greg Furlong's statement on Facebook.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for the family and an unfortunate reminder that measles can be a serious and potentially life-threatening disease,” Furlong stated. He added that no further details regarding the woman will be disclosed.

Pennsylvania Department of Health conducting review

The Pennsylvania Department of Health stated that it is aware of the death reported by the coroner of Jefferson County.

“The Department of Health is conducting a thorough review of this case and will provide the public with updated information when it becomes available,” health officials stated in a statement.

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As of Friday, Pennsylvania health officials reported that there have been at least 676 confirmed cases of measles across 37 counties this year. The outbreak has resulted in 124 hospitalizations within the state. According to the officials, less than 1% of the confirmed cases involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

The woman is the third person reported to have succumbed to measles in Pennsylvania. The previous two fatalities related to measles involved infants, as stated by Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the coroner of Lancaster County.

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Symptoms of measles generally commence with a cough, fever, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, which are subsequently followed by a red rash. This illness can lead to serious complications, such as pneumonia and brain swelling.

The coroner's office in Jefferson County is collaborating with health officials from Pennsylvania regarding the case, as posted by Furlong.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US is currently facing its most significant measles outbreak since 1991, with over 3,000 confirmed cases reported this year.