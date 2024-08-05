Pennsylvania pooch hailed as ‘hero’ for saving life of owner who plunged 20 feet: ‘More treats for this terrific dog!’

A heroic dog in Pennsylvania is being hailed for saving its owner, who had plunged 20 feet and injured himself. The man tumbled down a Pittsburgh-area hillside and sustained a severe hip injury, and was unable to get back up. However, his beloved Golden Retriever immediately raced to get help. Pennsylvania pooch hailed as ‘hero’ for saving life of owner who plunged 20 feet (Ross West View EMSA/Facebook)

When the pup saw its owner fall down the hill into a wooded area last week, it quickly ran over to his neighbours and “alerted them that help was needed,” emergency responders said in a social media post. The neighbours called for help, and the man was brought to safety following a difficult rescue by first responders with the Ross/West View EMSA.

Ross West View EMSA spoke out about the incident in a Facebook post saying “EMS crews were alerted for a man who had fallen with a hip injury.” “On arrival, crews discovered this patient over a hillside approximately 20 feet with a significant hip injury. Additional resources were requested to assist in the extrication. The patient was stabilized and treated for pain and trauma over the hill. A rope system was set up off of Rescue 40with a mechanical advantage and basket. The patient was safely extricated and transported to a local Trauma center,” the post read.

Ross West View EMSA thanked Ross Police, Ross DPW, Laurel Garden and Berkeley Hills Fire departments for their “amazing work.” However, a “special thank you” was offered to the brave pooch, who “refused to leave the scene until the patient was safely topside and transported.” “He was rewarded with some treats and big bowl of water on this hot day!” the post said.

Ross/West View EMSA provides medical and rescue services to over 54,000 people across 25 square miles, New York Post reported. It covers the greater Pittsburgh area.

‘The hero is the wonderful dog!’

Many users appreciated the dog in the comment section of the above post. “And of course he was a Golden Retriever,” one user commented along with heart emojis, while another said, “Doggie deserves a very big steak!!!” “Awesome !! Great job to the first responders, neighbors who called to get them there, and of course, the dog !!” one user wrote.

“Great job by all! The hero is the wonderful dog!” one user wrote. Another said, “Thank you and more treats for this terrific dog!” “WHOS A HECKIN GOOD BOI! Thank you for your service,” one user commented.