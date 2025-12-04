Pentagon ignored survivors? Pete Hegseth under fire amid row over second strike on Caribbean boat

United States secretary of defence Pete Hegseth has come under fire for ordering a second strike on an alleged drug boat in the Caribbean, despite knowing there were survivors. In the latest report by the Associated Press, the Pentagon was aware of potential survivors on a boat, but still ordered a follow-up strike. Hegseth has pushed back against accusations against him and admiral Bradley, calling them "fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory".(REUTERS)

In September, the US military struck a vessel in the Caribbean Sea as part of its effort to tackle drug trafficking. The Trump administration confirmed the strike and stated that all 11 people on board were killed in the operation.

However, citing sources close to the matter, AP reported that the Pentagon carried out a follow-up strike, which killed some of the survivors on the boat, who were already clinging onto the debris after the first strike.

The strike took place on September 2, off the Trinidad coast.

Did Hegseth order the second strike?

While it remains unclear who ordered the strikes, Pete Hegseth's name has come up due to his role as the head of the Pentagon.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday has while Hegseth had ordered the strikes, he was not the one who issued the "kill everybody" order.

"Admiral (Frank) Bradley worked well within his authority and the law" in ordering the additional strike, Leavitt said, alleging that it was Bradley who called for the follow up strike.

Hegseth has also pushed back against accusations against him and admiral Bradley, calling them "fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory".

On Monday, he took to X to call Admiral Bradley "an American hero, a true professional, and has my 100% support.

US faces backlash for strikes in Caribbean, Pacific coasts

The United States has been heavily criticized for its actions in the Caribbean and Pacific coasts. Since the first attack in September, the US military has struck at least 22 boats, killing over 70 people, the Washington Post reported, citing internal documents.

While the Trump administration says it is acting in "self-defence", both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have expressed concern over the first strike and have called for a congressional review of all strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking boats.

The Trump administration continues to say that Washington is in an "armed conflict" with drug cartels, despite Congress not approving any authorization for the use of military force in the region.

The US' actions has also faced backlash from Latin American countries, especially Venezuela and its president Nicolas Maduro, to whom Trump has issued frequent warnings and threats.

