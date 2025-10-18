Trinidadians condemn US boat strikes, slam Trump for ‘killing poor people’

Family members of Chad 'Charpo' Joseph and Rishi Samaroo from Trinidad, who are believed to have been killed in a US military strike on a drug boat in the Caribbean, have slammed Donald Trump and accused him of “killing poor people.” They are now seeking justice in the matter, The Guardian reported. Donald Trump described the six persons killed in US military strike on a drug boat in the Caribbean as “narcoterrorists”.(AP)

Joseph and Samaroo were among the half a dozen people, who were targeted in the US airstrike for allegedly transporting drugs from Venezuela. Both of them hailed from Las Cuevas, a fishing village in northern Trinidad.

Relatives target Donald Trump

Joseph’s cousin La Toya told The Guardian that the Trinidad and Tobago authorities had given up their sovereignty to the Trump administration, and the accused were denied basic rights as due process was not followed.

“Everybody has a right to due process and due process wasn’t given. It don’t look like we running under our government any more when it comes to the waters – that’s not Trinidad waters,” Toya said

She further stated that US officials made the decision to destroy the boat and not capture them alive for questioning.

Other family members and villagers have shown their distrust in the Trump administration and said that their own government had surrendered to them.

Lynette, who is Joseph's aunt, said that no communication was received from the authorities after the demise of Joseph.

“They real poor, they let us down.” said Lynette.

US military strikes again

On Thursday, the US Military reported another strike on a boat in the Caribbean, although there were some survivors. Till now, 27 people have been killed in the strikes carried out by the US authorities in the Caribbean. As per Trump officials, these strikes are important to keep narcotics from Venezuela away from America.

Donald Trump termed the six men on the boat as "narcoterrorists" and mentioned that the intelligence had information that the boat was trafficking narcotics.

FAQs:

How many strikes have been carried out so far?

As per NBC News, the latest strike was at least the fifth to have been carried out by the Trump administration against boats in international waters. These people are said to be connected to drug cartels in Venezuela.

Where is Trinidad located?

Trinidad is located at the southernmost part of the Caribbean Sea.

How many people have been killed till now in US strikes?

At least 27 have died in recent attacks off the coast of Venezuela.