‘People who do the most…’: Trump on why he has been targeted in assassinations

US President Donald Trump, on Saturday local time, stated that he believes ‘people who do the most’ are often targeted by people, in reference to the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner.

US President Donald Trump, on Saturday local time, stated that he believes ‘people who do the most’ are often targeted by people, in reference to the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner.(Bloomberg)

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During his emergency press conference, the US president was asked why he keeps finding himself in such situations, referring to the previous assassination attempts against Trump. Track the latest here

“The people that do the most, and those make the biggest impact, they are the ones they go after,” said the US president.

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{{^usCountry}} POTUS also made a reference to Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president known for being behind the abolition of slavery, who was also assassinated. Multiple shots fired at White House correspondents' dinner {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} POTUS also made a reference to Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president known for being behind the abolition of slavery, who was also assassinated. Multiple shots fired at White House correspondents' dinner {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, vice president JD Vance, defence secretary Pete Hegseth, secretary of state Marco Rubio and other leaders of the US government, was evacuated and rushed out of the venue after multiple shots were fired at the annual White House correspondents' dinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump, along with first lady Melania Trump, vice president JD Vance, defence secretary Pete Hegseth, secretary of state Marco Rubio and other leaders of the US government, was evacuated and rushed out of the venue after multiple shots were fired at the annual White House correspondents' dinner. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The suspect is believed to be Cole Tomas Allen, a resident of California. The shooter, as per Trump, was acting alone and had ‘multiple weapons.’ The suspect is currently in custody, and an investigation has been launched. Trump's previous assassination bids {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspect is believed to be Cole Tomas Allen, a resident of California. The shooter, as per Trump, was acting alone and had ‘multiple weapons.’ The suspect is currently in custody, and an investigation has been launched. Trump's previous assassination bids {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There have been at least two assassination attempts against Donald Trump, both in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There have been at least two assassination attempts against Donald Trump, both in 2024. {{/usCountry}}

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The first one was in Pennsylvania during a presidential election rally. The Pennsylvania assassination attempt is considered the most serious attack against Trump. The suspect, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire towards the stage, grazing Trump's right ear and killing at least one spectator.

The suspect was shot dead by Secret Service agents shortly after.

The second assassination attempt was in Florida while the US president was golfing. The incident took place at Trump's golf club at West Palm Beach, Florida. Agents spotted a gunman concealed in the bushes and opened fire before the suspect could reach the president.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Danita Yadav ...Read More Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order. Read Less

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