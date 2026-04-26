...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

‘People who do the most…’: Trump on why he has been targeted in assassinations

During his emergency press conference, Trump was asked why he keeps finding himself in such situations, referring to the previous assassination attempts. 

Updated on: Apr 26, 2026 09:26 am IST
By Danita Yadav
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump, on Saturday local time, stated that he believes ‘people who do the most’ are often targeted by people, in reference to the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner.

US President Donald Trump, on Saturday local time, stated that he believes ‘people who do the most’ are often targeted by people, in reference to the shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' dinner.(Bloomberg)

During his emergency press conference, the US president was asked why he keeps finding himself in such situations, referring to the previous assassination attempts against Trump. Track the latest here

“The people that do the most, and those make the biggest impact, they are the ones they go after,” said the US president.

The first one was in Pennsylvania during a presidential election rally. The Pennsylvania assassination attempt is considered the most serious attack against Trump. The suspect, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, opened fire towards the stage, grazing Trump's right ear and killing at least one spectator.

The suspect was shot dead by Secret Service agents shortly after.

The second assassination attempt was in Florida while the US president was golfing. The incident took place at Trump's golf club at West Palm Beach, Florida. Agents spotted a gunman concealed in the bushes and opened fire before the suspect could reach the president.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Danita Yadav

Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.

white house correspondents' dinner donald trump us top news
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / ‘People who do the most…’: Trump on why he has been targeted in assassinations
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.