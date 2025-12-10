‘Persians for Trump’: Attendee's t-shirt at Trump's Pennsylvania rally steals the show

President Donald Trump held a campaign-style rally at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday to address the woes around affordability, which has resulted in recent election losses for Republicans. However, a rallygoer's t-shirt, which said 'Persian for Trump', created a lot of buzz on social media. President Donald Trump speaks at the Mount Airy Casino Resort in Mt. Pocono, Pa., Tuesday, December 9.(AP)

The rallygoer was seated exactly behind the podium from where Trump spoke. As a result, the person and the t-shirt saying 'Persian for Trump' were frequently shown on the broadcast of Trump's Pennsylvania speech. Given that Persian is spoken in Iran, a country considered a foe of the US, and especially Trump, the message on the t-shirt.

"persian for trump is crazy work," one user wrote.

“Persian for trump like chicken for KFC,” wrote another.

“take notice of guy wearing Persian (Iran) shirt in crowd behind Trump,” said another.

“Persians For #Trump” standing in the crowd,” wrote another.

Notably, this is not the first time the man wearing the ‘Persians for Trump’ t-shirt was spotted at a rally. An X post from November 2024 documents the what appears to be the same individual, wearing the same ‘Persians for Trump’ t-shirt at a Trump rally.

Here's the photo:

Highlights From Donald Trump's Pennsylvania Rally

President Donald Trump spoke for around 90 minutes at the rally in Pennsylvania on Tuesday evening. Notably, the president has avoided such big, campaign-style rallies since coming to power in November 2024. Like many of his campaign rallies, he ended Tuesday's rally with the iconic 'YMCA' song by the Village People.

At the rally, Trump unveiled new charts to argue that the economy is strong despite widespread concerns over living costs. One chart titled “Biden Price Increases & Trump Price Decreases” was shown on large screens during his Pennsylvania speech. He also brought on some people on stage who he said would benefit from his 'One Big Beautiful Bill.'