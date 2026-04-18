Pete Hegseth brutally fact-checks ‘fake news’ about USS Lincoln and Tripoli: ‘Deserve the best’

Defense Secretary (Secretary of War) Pete Hegseth on Saturday rejected reports alleging food shortages aboard two key US Navy vessels operating in the Strait of Hormuz, calling the coverage misleading. This comes days after unverified reports cited sailors abord the two ships to claim that there was a food shortage and poor meal quality. Crew allegedly said they were ‘hungry all the time’.

Pete Hegseth issues fact-check

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth takes questions from the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon(AP)

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Hegseth pushed back against these claims. “The @USNavy is correct. More FAKE NEWS from the Pharisee Press. My team confirmed the logistics stats for the Lincoln & Tripoli. Both have 30+ days of Class I supplies (food) on board. NavCent monitors this everyday, for every ship," he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

"Our sailors deserve — and receive — the best.”

Read More: Steve Bannon's blunt take on Pete Hegseth's ‘Pulp Fiction’ Bible verse; ‘don’t think I would…’

US Navy denies viral claims

The United States Navy also dismissed reports suggesting crew aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS Tripoli were facing food shortages.

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{{^usCountry}} "Recent reports alleging food shortages and poor quality aboard our deployed ships are false," the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Recent reports alleging food shortages and poor quality aboard our deployed ships are false," the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "The US Navy possesses an unmatched logistics capability to sustain operations at sea, and routine menu adjustments are simply how we optimise our endurance to keep our warships in the fight." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The US Navy possesses an unmatched logistics capability to sustain operations at sea, and routine menu adjustments are simply how we optimise our endurance to keep our warships in the fight." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The response came after images online showed 'minimal' meal portions, which critics claimed were insufficient for service members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The response came after images online showed 'minimal' meal portions, which critics claimed were insufficient for service members. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alongside the food controversy, questions had also been raised about delays in personal deliveries to deployed sailors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alongside the food controversy, questions had also been raised about delays in personal deliveries to deployed sailors. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Regarding mail and personal packages, a temporary hold on sending mail into theatre, due to combat operations, has been lifted," the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Regarding mail and personal packages, a temporary hold on sending mail into theatre, due to combat operations, has been lifted," the statement read. {{/usCountry}}

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"Our logistical network is highly adaptable, and we remain committed to supporting our warfighters as they execute Operation Epic Fury."

Lawmaker calls for investigation

Despite the Navy’s denial, concerns were flagged by Mike Levin, who urged further scrutiny.

"This is completely unacceptable and Congress must investigate," Levin said.

"Service members aboard the USS Tripoli and USS Abraham Lincoln are rationing food and going without fresh produce."

Iran mocks situation

The claims sparked some mocking from Iranian officials. "They want the sailors to use the toilets less!" the Iranian Embassy in the UK tweeted.

The remark appeared to reference past sanitation issues aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford, which previously faced plumbing problems leading to long queues onboard.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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