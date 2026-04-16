Pete Hegseth fake bible quote row: Samuel L Jackson's Pulp Fiction dialogue surfaces amid backlash

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing backlash after quoting what appeared to be a Bible verse during a Pentagon prayer service; only for it to closely match a line from Pulp Fiction delivered by Samuel L Jackson.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks to members of the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon, April 16, in Washington.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Variety, Hegseth recited the passage while referring to a combat search-and-rescue mission in Iran, suggesting it was linked to Ezekiel 25:17.

What did Hegseth say?

During the prayer, Hegseth asked the audience to join him before reciting a passage about a “downed aviator” navigating “the inequities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men.”

He said the lines were associated with a military call sign, adding: “They call it CSAR 25:17, which I think is meant to reflect Ezekiel 25:17,” as reported by Variety.

Also Read: ‘As long as it takes’: US Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth warns of sustained blockade on Iran ports

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, the wording closely resembled the famous monologue delivered by Jackson’s character Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction: itself a stylised and fictionalised version of the biblical verse. How does it differ from the Bible? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the wording closely resembled the famous monologue delivered by Jackson’s character Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction: itself a stylised and fictionalised version of the biblical verse. How does it differ from the Bible? {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The actual passage from Ezekiel 25:17 in the Bible is significantly shorter and differs in tone and phrasing. As noted by Metro UK, the original verse reads: “And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord…” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actual passage from Ezekiel 25:17 in the Bible is significantly shorter and differs in tone and phrasing. As noted by Metro UK, the original verse reads: “And I will execute great vengeance upon them with furious rebukes; and they shall know that I am the Lord…” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In contrast, the version recited by Hegseth included extended lines about guiding others “through the valley of darkness” and striking down enemies: elements popularised by the Tarantino film rather than scripture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In contrast, the version recited by Hegseth included extended lines about guiding others “through the valley of darkness” and striking down enemies: elements popularised by the Tarantino film rather than scripture. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The incident has drawn criticism online, with observers questioning the use of a fictional movie quote in a formal religious setting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The incident has drawn criticism online, with observers questioning the use of a fictional movie quote in a formal religious setting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Pete Hegseth hit with impeachment articles: 5 things to know amid scandalous accusations

Hegseth has also faced scrutiny for invoking religious imagery in official contexts. At a press conference, he compared journalists to Pharisees, figures in the New Testament often portrayed as opposing Jesus. He accused the media of trying to “explain away the goodness” of US actions, according to Variety.

The controversy comes amid debates over the use of religion in political and military messaging. As Metro UK reported, Hegseth has previously framed the Iran conflict in moral and civilisational terms, urging critics to support US actions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hegseth has not yet publicly addressed the mix-up.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON