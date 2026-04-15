Trump hints Iran war could end soon as Hormuz standoff chokes oil flows

Donald Trump has hinted that the war with Iran, nearing seven weeks, could be 'very close to over' and claimed that renewed negotiations may resume within days. US President Donald Trump speaks to the press outside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)

In interviews with American media, Trump suggested that extending the current ceasefire - set to expire next week - may not be necessary, raising expectations of a possible breakthrough.

"I think Iran war can be over very soon," he said in a Fox Business Network interview, while telling ABC News that a deal, though not essential, would be preferable to allow rebuilding.

Talks may restart within days Diplomatic efforts appear to be regaining momentum after an initial round of talks in Pakistan ended without agreement. Officials familiar with the negotiations indicated that both sides are working to finalise a second round, potentially within days.

Trump himself told US media to expect an “amazing two days ahead,” suggesting imminent developments. Vice president JD Vance, who led the previous negotiations, also expressed cautious optimism despite lingering mistrust between Washington and Tehran.

Back-channel discussions since the weekend have reportedly narrowed differences, raising hopes that a framework deal could soon emerge.

Nuclear issue still the biggest hurdle At the core of the negotiations is Iran’s nuclear programme - a long-standing flashpoint.

The US has pushed for a prolonged suspension of uranium enrichment, reportedly proposing a 20-year moratorium, while Iran has countered with a shorter 3–5 year pause. Washington has also insisted that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium be removed from the country entirely.

Complicating matters further, international inspectors have been denied access to Iranian nuclear facilities following US and Israeli strikes in June, leaving the current status of uranium reserves unclear. Iran continues to deny pursuing nuclear weapons.

Trump reiterated a hard line on the issue, saying Iran must never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, even as he appeared unhappy with reports of compromise proposals.

Strait of Hormuz standoff escalates tensions Another major sticking point is the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint through which roughly a fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas passed before the war.

Iran has largely shut the strait to foreign shipments since the conflict began, triggering a global supply crunch. In response, the US has imposed a naval blockade aimed at curbing Iranian oil exports.

American forces, including advanced naval vessels and aircraft, have intercepted multiple tankers and turned back ships attempting to leave Iranian ports. Some vessels have been forced to reverse course, while others have made limited successful passages under tight scrutiny.

Tehran, meanwhile, is reportedly weighing a temporary pause in shipments to avoid escalating tensions and jeopardising negotiations, even as it explores alternative ports to bypass the blockade.