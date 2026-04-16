Will Trump fire Pete Hegseth amid impeachment row? Here's what we know so far

Following several high-profile departures from the Trump administration - including the likes of Kristi Noem and Pam Bondi - it seems another name could potentially be added to that list amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.(AP)

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Pete Hegseth, Trump's trusted Defense Secretary overseeing the US Army's operation in Iran and the wider Middle East, is set to face impeachment. Axios reported first on Wednesday US House Democrats have introduced impeachment proceedings against Hegseth.

Since then, multiple other outlets have confirmed that six articles of impeachment have been introduced against Pete Hegseth, accusing the Defense Secretary of multiple war-related abuses. It includes abuse of power, committing war crimes and several other wrongdoing allegations.

It was introduced by Arizona Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari and includes eight co-sponsors. Notably, Hegseth has faced heavy criticism from House Democrats; so far, Trump has not expressed dissatisfaction with Hegseth.

Also read: Pete Hegseth hit with impeachment articles: 5 things to know amid scandalous accusations

Could Trump Fire Pete Hegseth?

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{{^usCountry}} Donald Trump has not discussed firing Pete Hegseth. There are no reports from White House insiders about Trump being happy with Hegseth, as there were with Pam Bondi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Donald Trump has not discussed firing Pete Hegseth. There are no reports from White House insiders about Trump being happy with Hegseth, as there were with Pam Bondi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, there is speculation of a possible firing as Trump has shown a tendency to fire officials when they face scrutiny, either through House hearings or impeachment proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, there is speculation of a possible firing as Trump has shown a tendency to fire officials when they face scrutiny, either through House hearings or impeachment proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 79-year-old decided to fire Kristi Noem as the DHS boss after her alleged affair with ex-Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski was discussed at length. Similarly, he axed Pam Bondi just days before she was to face her second House Committee hearing on the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 79-year-old decided to fire Kristi Noem as the DHS boss after her alleged affair with ex-Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski was discussed at length. Similarly, he axed Pam Bondi just days before she was to face her second House Committee hearing on the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files. {{/usCountry}}

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As of now, the impeachment proceeding against Hegseth has just been introduced. They will first have to pass for Hegseth to be brought to the US House for questioning. Whether or not Trump decides to fire Hegseth will depend on the status of the impeachment proceedings and the buzz it creates.

However, as of now, Hegseth's position appears safe with nothing ending that Trump is unhappy with the 45-year-old.

Co-Sponsors Of Hegseth's Impeachment

The following right Democrat US House Rep are sponsoring Yassamin Ansari's bill, according to Axios: Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), Nikema Williams (D-Ga.), Dina Titus (D-Nev.), David Min (D-Calif.), Shri Thanedar (D-Mich.), Brittany Pettersen (D-Colo.) and Sarah McBride (D-Del.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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