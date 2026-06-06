Who is Peter Phillips ex-wife? Meet Autumn Kelly and their kids as Princess Anne's son ties knot with Harriet Sperling

As the wedding of Princess Anne's son, Peter Phillips, and NHS nurse and freelance writer Harriet Sperling took place in in Gloucestershire, England., considerable attention is directed towards Phillips's first wife, Autumn Kelly.

Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly's marriage ended in 2021 after they separated in 2020(Getty Images)

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The couple announced their separation in 2020 and completed their divorce the subsequent year. However, Kelly has not faded from the royal spotlight and seems to have maintained a close relationship with her former in-laws in the years following the conclusion of her marriage to Phillips.

Also Read: Who is Harriet Sperling? 5 things to know as NHS nurse marries Queen Elizabeth's grandson Peter Phillips

Meet Peter Phillips ex-wife's Autumn Kelly

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{{^usCountry}} Peter was formerly wed to management consultant Autumn Kelly. The two first crossed paths in 2003 while Princess Anne's son was employed with Williams F1. Four years later, their engagement was made public, and they tied the knot the subsequent year at St George's Chapel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peter was formerly wed to management consultant Autumn Kelly. The two first crossed paths in 2003 while Princess Anne's son was employed with Williams F1. Four years later, their engagement was made public, and they tied the knot the subsequent year at St George's Chapel. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Peter and Autumn are the parents of two daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peter and Autumn are the parents of two daughters, Savannah, 15, and Isla, 14. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2020, it was announced that Peter and Autumn had parted ways, with their divorce finalized the following year, reported Hello!. At that time, a statement read: “As both Peter and Autumn are not senior members of the Royal Family, it was not felt necessary to formally announce their separation last year. However in light of media commentary the following statement is issued; after informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2020, it was announced that Peter and Autumn had parted ways, with their divorce finalized the following year, reported Hello!. At that time, a statement read: “As both Peter and Autumn are not senior members of the Royal Family, it was not felt necessary to formally announce their separation last year. However in light of media commentary the following statement is issued; after informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.” {{/usCountry}}

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“They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.”

Where is Autumn Kelly?

Although Autumn was born in Canada, she has chosen to stay in the UK, despite rumors suggesting she might consider returning to her native country following her divorce. Their statement affirmed that Autumn continues to reside in Gloucestershire for the sake of the daughters she shares with Peter.

"Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years," the statement read.

Despite the separation, Autumn is still a cherished member of the extended royal family, frequently seen with her daughters at various equestrian events. Last April, she was seen alongside her former mother-in-law, Princess Anne, as they supported Zara Tindall at the Cirencester Park Horse Trials.

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In 2022, she began a public relationship with property magnate Donal Mulryan, and the couple made their first appearance at the Cirencester Park Horse Trials.

Donal Mulryan is the founder of Rockwell, a UK-based development and construction firm, as per Hello!.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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