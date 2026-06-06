Royal wedding: Harriet Sperling stuns in Emilia Wickstead gown; inside her bridal look, cost and more

Harriet Sperling turned heads with an elegant royal bridal look as she married Peter Phillips in Gloucestershire on Saturday, officially becoming the newest member of the extended royal family. Harriet Sperling arrives for her wedding with Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips, accompanied by the bridesmaids, her daughter Georgina and Peter Phillips' daughters Savannah and Isla, at All Saints' Church in Kemble, Cirencester, Britain. (REUTERS)

The bride arrived at All Saints Church wearing a traditional high-neck lace wedding gown designed by Emilia Wickstead, one of the Princess of Wales’ most frequently worn designers. According to The Mirror UK, Harriet paired the gown with satin Jimmy Choo shoes and the Pragnell family tiara, completing a classic royal-inspired ensemble.

While the exact cost of the custom bridal outfit has not been disclosed publicly, Emilia Wickstead couture wedding gowns are known to cost several thousand pounds depending on the design and detailing.

Inside Harriet Sperling’s royal bridal look Harriet’s wedding appearance leaned into timeless royal fashion traditions, featuring intricate lacework, a long flowing veil and understated accessories. The bridal look drew immediate attention online after photographs from the ceremony emerged.

Her bridesmaids included her daughter Georgina as well as Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah and Isla, all of whom wore coordinated dresses also designed by Emilia Wickstead.

The bride’s bouquet was created by florist Millie Richardson and included sweet peas, lily of the valley and myrtle: a flower long associated with royal wedding traditions.

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Myrtle is traditionally included in royal bouquets as a symbol of love, peace and good fortune.

Harriet was walked down the aisle by her brother Nicholas in tribute to their late father Rupert Sanders.

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling’s royal wedding The ceremony took place at All Saints Church in Gloucestershire and was attended by several senior members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Princess Anne, Peter Phillips’ mother, was also present alongside her husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

Peter Phillips, the eldest grandchild of the late Queen Elizabeth II and nephew of King Charles III, announced his engagement to Harriet in 2025 after the couple had made several public appearances together over the previous year.

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The pair first appeared publicly as a couple at the 2024 Badminton Horse Trials before later attending Royal Ascot together, where Harriet joined members of the royal family during the traditional carriage procession.

Following the ceremony, guests are expected to gather for a private reception at Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne’s Gloucestershire estate.