Phoenix dust storm today: Haboob 'round 2' hits Arizona city; scary visuals emerge - latest update

Another dust storm hit Phoenix, Arizona overnight after the Category 5 dust storm that rolled into the Valley on Monday night. Scary visuals from the dust storm were shared on social media.

Phoenix dust storm: Scary photos and videos emerge

A dust storm was reported in Phoenix, Arizona overnight. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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One person shared a photo of the dust storm in Phoenix, as seen from North Scottsdale. The two places are about 28 miles apart.

“Another night, another Haboob in Phoenix! Taken from North Scottsdale at 1:30am on August 6, 2026,” they wrote. The ABC15 meteorologist also shared a photo of the night skyline of Phoenix.

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{{^usCountry}} “The Valley is waking up to another round of dust. Overnight storms in southern Arizona sent outflow winds sweeping through the Phoenix metro area just before 1am. Visibility dropped to 1/2 mile at the peak of the storm. It’s now back up to 1 mile,” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Valley is waking up to another round of dust. Overnight storms in southern Arizona sent outflow winds sweeping through the Phoenix metro area just before 1am. Visibility dropped to 1/2 mile at the peak of the storm. It’s now back up to 1 mile,” he noted. {{/usCountry}}

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One also shared a video on X.

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Phoenix dust storm today: Reactions pour in

Several people reacted to the news of the dust storm overnight in Phoenix. “Phoenix night Haboob, Round 2! This rolled in about 1:30 am. I like this photo because it shows the scale of the dust storm against the mountains. The structure is truly amazing to see,” a storm chaser wrote on X.

Another quipped “another 1am dust storm…who would have thought that it would be harder to keep my car clean in Phoenix than in Kansas?”.

Phoenix Category 5 dust storm: All you need to know

Local publication AZ Family noted that Category 5 dust storms are rare in the area. An expert who spoke to them said “In the 15 years that we’ve been looking at these dust events, this is only the fifth time that we’ve seen a Category 5 storm.”

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“If you’re outside for an hour during a Category 1 event, it might be something like 250,000 pieces of dust that you’re inhaling. A Category 5 is five times that amount. If you’re outside during a Category 5 event, it would be something like over a million pieces of dust that you would be inhaling,” they added.

A doctor warned that certain people were at greater risk during a dust storm. “I would say if you have lung disease, heart disease, the very young, the very old, if for some reason you’re immunosuppressed, those are people who get into trouble during this time,” the medical expert told the local publication.