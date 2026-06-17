Phoenix fire update: Large blaze near 35 Avenue and Indian School Road; visuals of smoke emerge

A fire erupted at an address near 35th Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday afternoon. ABC affiliate 15 Arizona confirmed that the building in question is a business. Firefighters are at the scene and are battling the blaze.

Representational.(Unsplash)

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Residents across Phoenix reported seeing the smoke, which is visible across the region. Many Phoenix residents shared photos and videos of the fire incident on social media.

As of now, it is unclear if there are any injuries. The cause of the fire is also not known.

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{{^usCountry}} 35th Avenue and Indian School Road is a major intersection in west-central Phoenix, about 5 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix. It is a mixed residential and commercial area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 35th Avenue and Indian School Road is a major intersection in west-central Phoenix, about 5 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix. It is a mixed residential and commercial area. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is being updated. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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