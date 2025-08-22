Pickett fire map, evacuation update: Videos show massive blaze near Calistoga in Napa County, California

A fire is blazing in Calistoga, California. The vegetation fire on Thursday forced evacuations, as the blaze spread at a moderate rate. The fire department earlier announced that the blaze is near the 2300 block of Pickett road, Calistoga.(X/@CALFIRELNU)

The fire is now approximately 1200 acres. In an earlier update the California Fire Department shared that the blaze was 0% contained, adding that more ground and air resources have been ordered. Resources battling the fire currently include 28 engines, six hand crews, four dozers, three water tenders, three helicopters, four air tankers and one air tactical aircraft, authorities said.

The fire department earlier announced that the blaze is near the 2300 block of Pickett road, Calistoga. At that time, they had said “The fire is approximately 3 acres and has a moderate rate of spread. If traveling in the area use caution.”

Check out the map of the fire is raging here.

Evacuation orders issued

As per Watch Duty, a non-profit that provides updates on fires, an evacuation warning level 2- set was issued, and now an evacuation order -level 3 - go is in place, which means people have to be ready to leave at moment's notice to increase chances of survival.

The California government noted that evacuation warnings were issued for zones NPA-E115, NPA-E121, and NPA-E122. Now, evacuation orders are in place for NPA-E114 and NPA-E120. “Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is lawfully closed to public access,” the government added.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department also shared visuals, saying “SMOKE VISIBLE in the City of Santa Rosa, CA. View from Sonoma Ave and Farmers Ln. of the PICKETT Fire in Napa County. This fire is northeast of Calistoga.”

Videos of the blaze were also shared on social media.

One person shared a clip of the blaze and noted that it only showed how resilient the community was.

Another person shared a clip where plumes of smoke could be seen rising.

Meanwhile, people expressed support for the firefighters, with one person saying on X, “I pray for your safety, success & weather in your favor. With all of you in spirit!”