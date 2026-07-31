Plane crash at Miramar Air Base? What we know about the F-35 'aircraft mishap' in San Diego as videos surface

Update: An F-35 fighter jet crashed at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar in San Diego on Friday morning, according to a spokesperson for the military base who spoke to NBC San Diego.

Authorities have confirmed they are responding to an aircraft mishap involving an F-35 at Miramar Air Base in San Diego on Friday morning. (UnSplash)

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The crash occurred at around 10 a.m. local time and sparked a small brush fire within the base. The aircraft was carrying only the pilot. Officials have not yet released information on the pilot's condition or confirmed whether any injuries were sustained.

Initial reports indicate the aircraft was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Authorities said the jet came down several hundred feet from the runway.

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Initial report: Authorities have confirmed they are responding to an aircraft mishap involving an F-35 at Miramar Air Base in San Diego on Friday morning, according to ABC10News.

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{{^usCountry}} The confirmation came after videos circulating on social media appeared to show fire and smoke at the base, prompting speculation of a plane crash. However, authorities have not confirmed that a crash occurred, and details surrounding the incident remain unclear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The confirmation came after videos circulating on social media appeared to show fire and smoke at the base, prompting speculation of a plane crash. However, authorities have not confirmed that a crash occurred, and details surrounding the incident remain unclear. {{/usCountry}}

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