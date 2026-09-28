A small aircraft was reportedly involved in a crash near Buffalo Municipal Airport in Buffalo, Minnesota, on Sunday, September 27. However, local authorities had not publicly confirmed the incident or reported any injuries at the time of publication.

Plane crash in Buffalo, Minnesota? Reports of small aircraft incident near airport, what we know (Representational image via Unsplash)

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The initial information came from the scanner alert account @alertpage, which reported an aircraft crash near 1309 County Road 134 Northeast in Wright County. According to the post, emergency crews were responding to the scene and the Buffalo airport was being shut down during the operation.

The alert also claimed that two people were trapped underneath the aircraft and were being extricated. It further reported that responders were dealing with a fuel leak.

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{{^usCountry}} These are preliminary reports, authorities have not yet confirmed the reported crash or the details of the response. HT.com could not independently verify those details. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These are preliminary reports, authorities have not yet confirmed the reported crash or the details of the response. HT.com could not independently verify those details. {{/usCountry}}

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What has been reported about the Buffalo aircraft crash?

A separate Facebook post also reported that a small aircraft had reportedly flipped over on a runway in Wright County on Sunday afternoon. However, the post stressed that information was limited and said officials had not confirmed whether anyone was injured or what caused the aircraft to overturn.

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The two social media reports therefore provide preliminary information, but they do not establish the condition of anyone who may have been involved.

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At the time of publication, there was no publicly confirmed statement from local authorities establishing the number of people involved, injuries, the cause of the reported crash or the extent of any damage.

This remains a developing story. Information about injuries, the aircraft, the circumstances of the incident and airport operations could change as emergency responders and local authorities provide verified updates.