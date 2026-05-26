Pleasant Hill, MO shooting: ‘Active scene’ at Cosentino’s Price Chopper; first details on victims emerge

A shooting at the Cosentino’s Price Chopper in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, on Monday afternoon led to a massive police response in the area. Initial reports indicate that multiple people may have been shot. However, the Pleasant Hill Police Department is yet to confirm the details of the incident. Representational. (Unsplash)

Kansas City, Missouri NBC affiliate KSHB reported that the Cass County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the shooting investigation. As of now, authorities have described the scene as an "active crime scene." The details of the incident have not been revealed.

This story is being updated.