PM Modi, Donald Trump can grow world economy together, says GOP Senator McCormick

As the counting for the US presidential elections is underway, US lawmaker and GOP leader, Richard McCormick exuded confidence in Donald Trump's return to the White House and said Kamala Harris will lose the contest "soundly." FILE - Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embrace(AP Photo)

Opening up on the prospects of a Trump presidency, he said that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former President Trump enjoy a "good friendship" and could grow the global economy together, adding that both New Delhi and Washington "need each other" today.

Speaking to ANI, McCormick said, "I think if you look nationwide, if Kamala has a road to victory, it's a very narrow road, and she'd win by about, at 273. electoral votes. But I think that's a far cry from reality. I think she's going to get beat soundly."

He further made predictions on certain states whether they will go towards Republicans or Democrats. He stated that if Trump wins Pennsylvania, he will win the race.

For a live map of the US election results, click here

"If Pennsylvania goes to Trump, it's over. I mean, he's going to win in the land side. I think Michigan same, He's going to win, because he's going to win Georgia," the Congressman said.

He added, "Nevada may go Democrat, Arizona will probably go Republican. So it looks like a lot easier pathway to Trump on those swing states. But if you look at the Rust Belt, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, the odds are truly in Trump's favour".

He said that the ultimate decision would boil down to 50 counties. "50 counties in America will decide for the 50 states the fate of the union".

Speaking on the voting pattern of the Indian-American community, he said that the community traditionally voted for Democrats but is now moving towards the Republicans. He also criticised the taxation and regulation policies of the Biden-Harris administration, affecting the Indian diaspora.

"Traditionally they (Indian community) voted Democrat because they came over during the Clinton era," the Congressman said.

He alleged that the taxation and regulation are "overwhelmingly against" the Indian-American community.

"They (Indian community) are the business owners, they are the wealthiest and most successful demographic in America, they're punished by Democrats and their policies that basically punish any sort of success," he said.

McCormick said that because of such actions at the hands of the Democrats, the community is now coming over to the "conservative side".

"They're natural conservatives. Morally speaking, they believe in the family unit. They believe in education, and education choice. They believe in business and business opportunities. They believe in less regulation, less taxation, because that's what benefits their ability to create profit and create jobs and create prosperity for their family and for America. So I think it's going to be huge for us," he further added.

Discussing the prospects of India-US relations under Donald Trump, McCormick emphasised that the former president has a "really good relationship" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as both leaders are pro-business.

He also asserted that both India and the United States "need each other" on the same side.

"Trump has a really good relationship with Prime Minister Modi. And Prime Minister Modi is going to be around for a while. They're both very business savvy. They're both very pro-business. I think they could grow the world economy together. I think India is going to have the third-largest GDP in the world. within the next five years. That plays well to our trade, that plays well to what standards we have, how we view the world. India is a great ally, a strategic ally in that region," the GOP leader said

He added, "We need each other. I think having the oldest and the largest democracies on the same team bodes well for us."

Meanwhile, according to the current projections of the presidential race called by Politico, Donald Trump is projected to win 247 electoral votes and Kamala Harris 210. A candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes out of 538 to win the presidency in an election that is seen as one of the most significant in recent US history.

Trump, who served as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, is seeking a return to the White House. Vice President Harris is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president in US history.

The election is expected to come down to a handful of battleground states -- Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump has won the battleground states of North Carolina and Georgia.