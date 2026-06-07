Pocatello Idaho fire: Smoke seen as Michaud Creek Fire blazes on; scary visuals emerge
Smoke was seen in Pocatello, Idaho, as the Michaud Creek Fire blazed and was estimated to be at 500 acres, and visuals of the same were shared widely online.
Smoke was seen in Pocatello, Idaho on Saturday. It left many wondering what was ablaze in the city. The smoke appears to be from the Michaud Creek Fire, which WatchDuty reported is now at 500 acres. While the situation was initially believed to have been contained, it has now been reactivated on the site that tracks fire outbreaks across the nation.
“This incident has been reactivated and is now 500 acres, per the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). Smoke can be seen on the camera above," the WatchDuty alert noted, adding that Bannock County residents would also be provided updates given the evolving situation.
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The Michaud Creek Fire, south of the Pocatello Regional Airport, was a wildfire which had burned dozens of acres on Friday, and rekindled the next day. It was on the south side of Interstate 85, around 10 miles west of Pocatello. As per a report from East Idaho News the fire is believed to have had a human hand behind it.
The publication noted that fire crews are currently battling the blaze which is burning on a part of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Power County.
Pocatello fire: Scary visuals emerge amid Michaud Creek blaze{{/usCountry}}
The publication noted that fire crews are currently battling the blaze which is burning on a part of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Power County.
Pocatello fire: Scary visuals emerge amid Michaud Creek blaze{{/usCountry}}
Several people shared scary visuals as smoke covered the sky.{{/usCountry}}
Several people shared scary visuals as smoke covered the sky.{{/usCountry}}
“Winds coming straight East,” one wrote, indicating the smoke from the Michaud Creek Fire was likely blowing over Pocatello. To this, one shared a photo they'd taken.{{/usCountry}}
“Winds coming straight East,” one wrote, indicating the smoke from the Michaud Creek Fire was likely blowing over Pocatello. To this, one shared a photo they'd taken.{{/usCountry}}
Another wrote “Fire in Pocatello . This is from my house,” sharing a photo.
Yet another noted “Michaud creek fire not lookin so good, any updates?.” A person also wondered what was on fire and asked “Anyone know whats going on heading out of town on hwy 30?”.
Many shared visuals in the comment section. “Out my front door,” one noted.
Another shared a picture from the road.
“It’s grown way bigger,” they observed. The Pocatello Fire Department is yet to comment on the incident. A person observed there were strong winds in the area, which would worsen the situation. “Is that the Simplot area?? What's the scoop? Those are some strong winds for a fire today,” they wrote on Facebook.
Michaud Creek Fire: Reactions from Pocatello
Several people reacted to the Michaud Creek Fire rekindling and the smoke being visible from Pocatello. “I’m at the wellness complex and it’s traveling pretty fast from what I can see,” one wrote. Another added “Fire is heading east pretty fast. If it comes over the top of that hill with a tail wind you may have a Charlotte fire repeat.”
Yet another said “My son's a wildfire fighter ..he said it was out yesterday when they left it but it started up again so they're headed back out there.”