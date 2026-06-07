Pocatello Idaho fire: Smoke seen as Michaud Creek Fire blazes on; scary visuals emerge

Smoke was seen in Pocatello, Idaho on Saturday. It left many wondering what was ablaze in the city. The smoke appears to be from the Michaud Creek Fire, which WatchDuty reported is now at 500 acres. While the situation was initially believed to have been contained, it has now been reactivated on the site that tracks fire outbreaks across the nation.

Smoke was visible from Pocatello, Idaho, sparking concerns. (Facebook/Dakota Brown)

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“This incident has been reactivated and is now 500 acres, per the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC). Smoke can be seen on the camera above," the WatchDuty alert noted, adding that Bannock County residents would also be provided updates given the evolving situation.

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The Michaud Creek Fire, south of the Pocatello Regional Airport, was a wildfire which had burned dozens of acres on Friday, and rekindled the next day. It was on the south side of Interstate 85, around 10 miles west of Pocatello. As per a report from East Idaho News the fire is believed to have had a human hand behind it.

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{{^usCountry}} The publication noted that fire crews are currently battling the blaze which is burning on a part of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Power County. Pocatello fire: Scary visuals emerge amid Michaud Creek blaze {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The publication noted that fire crews are currently battling the blaze which is burning on a part of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in Power County. Pocatello fire: Scary visuals emerge amid Michaud Creek blaze {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Several people shared scary visuals as smoke covered the sky. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people shared scary visuals as smoke covered the sky. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Winds coming straight East,” one wrote, indicating the smoke from the Michaud Creek Fire was likely blowing over Pocatello. To this, one shared a photo they'd taken. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Winds coming straight East,” one wrote, indicating the smoke from the Michaud Creek Fire was likely blowing over Pocatello. To this, one shared a photo they'd taken. {{/usCountry}}

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Another wrote “Fire in Pocatello . This is from my house,” sharing a photo.

Yet another noted “Michaud creek fire not lookin so good, any updates?.” A person also wondered what was on fire and asked “Anyone know whats going on heading out of town on hwy 30?”.

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Many shared visuals in the comment section. “Out my front door,” one noted.

Another shared a picture from the road.

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“It’s grown way bigger,” they observed. The Pocatello Fire Department is yet to comment on the incident. A person observed there were strong winds in the area, which would worsen the situation. “Is that the Simplot area?? What's the scoop? Those are some strong winds for a fire today,” they wrote on Facebook.

Michaud Creek Fire: Reactions from Pocatello

Several people reacted to the Michaud Creek Fire rekindling and the smoke being visible from Pocatello. “I’m at the wellness complex and it’s traveling pretty fast from what I can see,” one wrote. Another added “Fire is heading east pretty fast. If it comes over the top of that hill with a tail wind you may have a Charlotte fire repeat.”

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Yet another said “My son's a wildfire fighter ..he said it was out yesterday when they left it but it started up again so they're headed back out there.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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