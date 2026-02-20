Poinciana Walmart shooting: Shots fired at outlet on Cypress Parkway; details emerge

The sheriff's office described the shooting as an “active and ongoing investigation” and asked people to avoid the area. The update read: “We are asking the public to avoid the area to allow first responders to work safely and efficiently. Expect a heavy law enforcement presence and traffic delays.”

A shooting took place at the Walmart on Cypress Parkway in Poinciana, Florida, on Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's office in Osceola County, Florida confirmed that the shooting took place inside the Walmart and they are investigating it.

No further updates have been provided in the case after one hour of the first update.

Poinciana is a residential community in central Florida spanning parts of Osceola and Polk counties, south of Orlando.

This story is developing.