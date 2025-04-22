Menu Explore
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
Police arrest man spotted on ‘elevated surface’ at Trump Tower in New York

AP |
Apr 22, 2025 08:41 AM IST

New York City Police responded at around 4:30 p.m. to the skyscraper where President Donald Trump keeps a penthouse.

Police arrested a 30-year-old person inside Trump Tower on Monday after getting a report of a disorderly person on an “elevated surface” inside the building, authorities said.

The tower also houses private condominiums, restaurants, shops, and a soaring public atrium that is open to tourists. (File)(AP)
New York City Police responded at around 4:30 p.m. to the skyscraper where President Donald Trump keeps a penthouse.New York City Police responded at around 4:30 p.m. to the skyscraper where President Donald Trump keeps a penthouse. The tower also houses private condominiums, restaurants, shops, and a soaring public atrium that is open to tourists.

Independent journalists on the scene posted video of security officials evacuating people from the atrium and police officers later exiting the building. The officers were wearing helmets and safety harnesses of the kind used by emergency responders who specialize in rescuing people from high places.

Incident remains under investigation

The NYPD’s emergency service unit took the person into custody without further incident, police said. It wasn't immediately clear what charges the person might face and the incident remains under investigation, police said.

Trump Tower has been the scene, over the years, of protests, bomb scares and the occasional stunt. A person tried to scale the building in 2016 and got to the 21st floor before officers dragged him in.

