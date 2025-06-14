‘Politically motivated’: What we know about the attack on two Democratic legislators in Minnesota
Among the four people attacked, state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark died.
Two Democratic state legislators and their spouses in Minnesota were shot early Saturday in their homes in what the state’s governor has described as an “politically motivated” shooting.
Among the four people attacked, state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark died. State Senator John A. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot multiple times, but are alive.
According to ABC News, the lawmakers were targeted at their homes, about 8 miles away from each other in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, north of Minneapolis.
The attacker is believed to have been impersonating a police officer, authorities said, adding that a manhunt is underway to nab him.
Here's what we know about the shooting
- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at a news conference said that the shooting appears to be "a politically-motivated assassination”.
- Walz also mentioned that the Hoffmans have come out of surgery, and he feels cautiously optimistic about their chances of surviving the assassination attempt.
- “We must all, in Minnesota and across the country, stand against all forms of political violence," Walz said at the press conference, according to AP. “Those responsible for this will be held accountable.”
- The governor has also urged the public to not attend any political rallies in the state till the suspect is apprehended.
- Public Safety Commissioner Bob Johnson confirmed the suspect was posing as a law enforcement officer.
- “Suspect exploited the trust of our uniforms, what our uniforms are meant to represent. That betrayal is deeply disturbing to those of us who wear the badge with honor and responsibility,” he said.
- Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said Hoffman and his wife were shot first, and as police investigated, Hortman and her husband were shot about 90 minutes later.
- The suspected gunman was able to escape during an exchange of gunfire with officers near Hortman's residence, Evans told reporters, according to AFP.
- According to CNN, the FBI is assisting in the investigation.
- US President Donald Trump said that the shooting appears to be a targeted attack against state lawmakers. "Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America," he said in a statement.