‘Politically motivated’: What we know about the attack on two Democratic legislators in Minnesota

Two Democratic state legislators and their spouses in Minnesota were shot early Saturday in their homes in what the state's governor has described as an "politically motivated" shooting.

Among the four people attacked, state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark died. State Senator John A. Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot multiple times, but are alive.

According to ABC News, the lawmakers were targeted at their homes, about 8 miles away from each other in Champlin and Brooklyn Park, north of Minneapolis.

The attacker is believed to have been impersonating a police officer, authorities said, adding that a manhunt is underway to nab him.

Here's what we know about the shooting