Pope Francis hospitalised after he struggles to speak during meeting

Pope Francis on Friday was hospitalised after he reportedly struggled to speak during one of his meetings in the morning. The pontiff has been suffering from bronchitis for more than a week, according to AFP. Pope Francis looks on during the Jubilee audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican, February 1, 2025.(Reuters)

"Pope Francis was admitted to the Policlinico Agostino Gemelli for some necessary diagnostic tests and to continue his treatment for bronchitis, which is still ongoing, in a hospital environment," the Vatican said in a statement.

The 88-year-old pontiff will also not take part in a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday, the Vatican said, adding that a planned public audience on Saturday and a visit on Monday to Rome's famed Cinecitta film studios were also cancelled.

Earlier this month, Francis told pilgrims at a weekly audience that he was suffering from a "strong cold," which the Vatican later described as bronchitis.

Pope Francis' health issues



Francis, who has been the pope since 2013, has had influenza and other health problems several times over the past two years.

According to Reuters, as a young adult, Pope Francis developed a case of pleurisy and had part of one of his lungs removed. In recent times, he has been prone to lung infections.

The pope had also suffered two falls recently at his Vatican residence, bruising his chin in December and injuring his arm in January.

Lately, he had been asking aides several times to read his speeches aloud on his behalf.

At his weekly general audience on Wednesday, Francis said he "cannot yet" read his own speeches, adding with a smile: “I hope that next time I can.”

Despite his periodic health issues and reduced mobility, Francis has kept up a busy schedule, including foreign travel. In September, Pope Francis completed a 12-day tour across Southeast Asia and Oceania, the longest of his papacy.

