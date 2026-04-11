Pope Leo tears into Trump ahead of US-Iran talks in Pakistan: ‘The Prince of Peace is never…’

Pope Leo XIV has launched a new attack on US President Donald Trump, suggesting that Jesus Christ does not support him.

Pope Leo XIV denounced Trump for his stance on military conflicts, asserting that true peace comes from dialogue.(REUTERS)

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The pontiff has consistently opposed the six-week conflict and has condemned Trump multiple times. “God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs,” he stated.

The communication follows shortly after Trump declared a two-week ceasefire arrangement between the US and Iran, which has already encountered difficulties following Israel's increase in airstrikes on what it referred to as Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. Without specifying a particular government, Pope stated, “Military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace, which comes only from the patient promotion of coexistence and dialogue among peoples."

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier, Pope Leo issued more severe criticisms regarding the Middle Eastern conflict, which seemed to more directly address the Republican president. On Tuesday, he labeled it an "unjust war" that is “not resolving anything.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier, Pope Leo issued more severe criticisms regarding the Middle Eastern conflict, which seemed to more directly address the Republican president. On Tuesday, he labeled it an "unjust war" that is “not resolving anything.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This comes as Vice President JD Vance on Saturday arrived in Pakistan to meet with Iranian delegations to discuss a permanent cessation of hostilities with Tehran, which will reach its seventh week this weekend. ‘Looking forward to negotiation,’ says JD Vance ahead of meeting Iranian officials {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes as Vice President JD Vance on Saturday arrived in Pakistan to meet with Iranian delegations to discuss a permanent cessation of hostilities with Tehran, which will reach its seventh week this weekend. ‘Looking forward to negotiation,’ says JD Vance ahead of meeting Iranian officials {{/usCountry}}

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Before his departure for the key discussions in Islamabad on Friday, Vance cautioned Iran against attempting to “play us” as he endeavors to conclude a conflict he has, with some reluctance, endorsed.

“We’re looking forward to the negotiation. I think it’s gonna be positive. We’ll, of course, see," he told journalists before boarding Air Force Two.

In spite of the temporary ceasefire, the strain between Washington and Tehran appeared to be more pronounced than ever, as Trump accused the Islamic Republic of failing to adequately comply with US stipulations.

Tehran has continued to exert control over the essential Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, even after officials from the Trump administration asserted that it had been reopened due to diplomatic efforts.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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