Porch Guy walked ‘backwards' with Nancy Guthrie ‘slumped over' during abduction, leaving no footprints in blood, ex-FBI agent suggests

“The reason there are no footprints in Nancy's blood is because Porch Guy extricated her from her home walking backwards with her in front of him, slumped over. Demonstrations coming,” Coffindaffer wrote on X.

Savannah Guthrie’s mother was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson on the evening of January 31. She was reported missing by her family on February 1.

Retired FBI special agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has revealed why she believes there were no footprints in Nancy Guthrie’s blood that was found in and around her house after her abduction. She said she believes the suspect “extricated her from her home walking backwards with her in front of him, slumped over.”

“This is the only way, I believe that she could have been taken out of that house without the blood being disturbed. Also, after recreating this physically, it would be the easiest way to move Nancy, who weighed 150 pounds. What made me think of this was SWAT tryouts. This is exactly how I was able to pick up the big guys and move them,” she added.

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Coffindaffer continued, “I previously believed she was carried. Not anymore after acting this out. Based on the blood not being disturbed, this is the most probable way she was removed from her home that night.”

What Jennifer Coffindaffer previously said Coffindaffer recently opened up about a distressing photo of Nancy she claimed she received along with some ransom emails, saying she believes the notes were from people seeking to take advantage of those following the case. Coffindaffer told NewsNation that she got the notes back in April, but initially kept quiet about them and only reported them to the FBI. The FBI reportedly said that the bitcoin address did not match notes believed to be legitimate.

Coffindaffer said that she decided to speak out about it after learning that Lauren Serpa, Nancy’s neighbor, received a similar note. This made her concerned that the senders might try to prey on others. Serpa posted on social media about the note she received, and it contained an image nearly identical to the one in Coffindaffer’s note.

“That’s the reason I wanted to come forward because I was concerned that now other people might be contacted and might fall for the ploy,” Coffindaffer said.

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The notes demanded payment in bitcoin and included a disturbing image appearing to depict Nancy. Coffindaffer said that she believes the senders are part of an organized group. She said the notes were sent to her personal email address and included personal information about her that is not available online.

Coffindaffer said that the notes also included Bible verses meant to appeal to her personal beliefs. The bitcoin address on the notes failed to match the address on notes investigators believe may have come from Nancy’s actual kidnappers.

“I am concerned that other people that are following the Nancy Guthrie case, concerned about her, could be lured to make a deposit,” Coffindaffer said. “Because they send this picture, it showed a likeness of Nancy shaved with dirt on her face, looking very hurt and with a tear coming down her eye. So they really try to weigh on the emotion and try to convince the person that she’s alive, and that they can do something to help.”

Coffindaffer previously called for a nationwide manhunt for the Nancy Guthrie suspect – the man who was captured on Nancy's property, widely known as the “Porch Guy” – urging investigators to “plaster his face everywhere.” She suggested that investigators should flood traditional and social media with the suspect's photos and even engage Spanish‑speaking communities, per The International Business Times.