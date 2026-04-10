Porterville CA officer-involved shooting: What's happening in Tulare County? Armed suspect at large

A police officer was reportedly shot Thursday in Porterville, California, with an armed suspect still believed to be at large in Tulare County. Early reports from Scanner Radio indicated a significant law enforcement response to the incident. Officer-involved shooting reported in Porterville, California. (Unsplash)

Videos shared on social media show a large police and emergency vehicle presence at the scene.

There are unverified social media reports and witness accounts claiming that multiple schools were placed on lockdown following the shooting. However, there are currently no confirmed reports of active shootings at any schools connected to this incident.

As of now, official statements from law enforcement have not been released, and details regarding the motive or suspect description remain scarce.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information